India Asia Cup 2023 squad announced: Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Prasidh Krishna return; Tilak Varma included

BCCI announced India’s squad for 50-over Asia Cup 2023. KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer returned to the squad alongside Tilak Varma. Prasidh Krishna also returned after an injury lay-off.

India faces Pakistan and Nepal in the group stages.

Ishan Kishan was chosen as the second wicketkeeper while Sanju Samson will travel as a reserve player. Kuldeep Yadav replaced Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, stated that Rahul is still “carrying a niggle” and hence, Samson will travel to Sri Lanka as a reserve player.

Leggie Yuzvendra Chahal has been dropped, with Kuldeep Yadav making the cut instead.