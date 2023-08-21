BCCI announced India’s squad for 50-over Asia Cup 2023. KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer returned to the squad alongside Tilak Varma. Prasidh Krishna also returned after an injury lay-off.
India faces Pakistan and Nepal in the group stages.
Ishan Kishan was chosen as the second wicketkeeper while Sanju Samson will travel as a reserve player. Kuldeep Yadav replaced Yuzvendra Chahal.
Chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, stated that Rahul is still “carrying a niggle” and hence, Samson will travel to Sri Lanka as a reserve player.
Leggie Yuzvendra Chahal has been dropped, with Kuldeep Yadav making the cut instead.
INDIA SQUAD
Latest on Sportstar
- India Asia Cup 2023 squad announced: Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Prasidh Krishna return; Tilak Varma included
- Kerala Blasters vs Indian Air Force, Durand Cup Live Score: Streaming info; KBFC lineup out
- India’s Asia Cup 2023 squad announced: Tilak Varma picked; KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer return
- Midfielder Cristian Battocchio signs for Chennaiyin FC
- Injured Stones out until September, confirms Man City’s Guardiola
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE