India Asia Cup 2023 squad announced: Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Prasidh Krishna return; Tilak Varma included

Here is the full Indian squad for the 2023 Asia Cup, which will be held from August 30 to September 17 in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Published : Aug 21, 2023 13:27 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are back in the Indian team for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. (File Photo)
KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are back in the Indian team for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Akhilesh Kumar
infoIcon

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are back in the Indian team for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Akhilesh Kumar

BCCI announced India’s squad for 50-over Asia Cup 2023. KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer returned to the squad alongside Tilak Varma. Prasidh Krishna also returned after an injury lay-off.

India faces Pakistan and Nepal in the group stages.

Ishan Kishan was chosen as the second wicketkeeper while Sanju Samson will travel as a reserve player. Kuldeep Yadav replaced Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, stated that Rahul is still “carrying a niggle” and hence, Samson will travel to Sri Lanka as a reserve player.

Leggie Yuzvendra Chahal has been dropped, with Kuldeep Yadav making the cut instead.

INDIA SQUAD
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling back-up).

