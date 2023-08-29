WATCH: Rishabh Pant visits Indian team camp ahead of Asia Cup 2023

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant visited Asia Cup-bound Indian training camp in Alur ahead of team’s departure to Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Pant, who is recovering from his injury suffered during the car accident last December, is rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

In a video shared by the Indian cricket board on social media, the 25-year-old can be seen with a knee strap on.

He met his teammates Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur and then can be seen standing next to head coach Rahul Dravid.

India will take on archrivals Pakistan in its Asia Cup opener on September 2 in Pallekele, for which it is already without the services of wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul, Dravid said during the press conference ahead of the tournament.