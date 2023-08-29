MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WATCH: Rishabh Pant visits Indian team camp ahead of Asia Cup 2023

Pant, who is recovering from his injury suffered during the car accident last December, is rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Published : Aug 29, 2023 17:27 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Rishabh Pant is undergoing rehabilitation process at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.
FILE PHOTO: Rishabh Pant is undergoing rehabilitation process at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Rishabh Pant is undergoing rehabilitation process at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant visited Asia Cup-bound Indian training camp in Alur ahead of team’s departure to Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Pant, who is recovering from his injury suffered during the car accident last December, is rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

In a video shared by the Indian cricket board on social media, the 25-year-old can be seen with a knee strap on.

He met his teammates Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur and then can be seen standing next to head coach Rahul Dravid.

India will take on archrivals Pakistan in its Asia Cup opener on September 2 in Pallekele, for which it is already without the services of wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul, Dravid said during the press conference ahead of the tournament.

Related stories

Related Topics

Asia Cup 2023 /

Rishabh Pant

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WATCH: Rishabh Pant visits Indian team camp ahead of Asia Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  2. Transfer deadline day 2023, All you need to know: When does window shut in Premier League, Europe, Saudi, MLS, India?
    Team Sportstar
  3. American Jack Sock set to retire after US Open
    Reuters
  4. US Open 2023: Swiatek crushes Peterson to begin title defence
    Reuters
  5. Sakkari stunned by Masarova in U.S. Open first round
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. WATCH: Rishabh Pant visits Indian team camp ahead of Asia Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rahul Dravid: India was clear about No 4 and 5 batters 18 months ago, injuries disrupted plans
    PTI
  3. Rohit Sharma: Playing high-risk game in ODIs is my individual choice
    PTI
  4. KL Rahul to miss Pakistan and Nepal Asia Cup 2023 matches: Dravid
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Sri Lanka’s Madushanka to miss Asia Cup due to injury: Reports
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WATCH: Rishabh Pant visits Indian team camp ahead of Asia Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  2. Transfer deadline day 2023, All you need to know: When does window shut in Premier League, Europe, Saudi, MLS, India?
    Team Sportstar
  3. American Jack Sock set to retire after US Open
    Reuters
  4. US Open 2023: Swiatek crushes Peterson to begin title defence
    Reuters
  5. Sakkari stunned by Masarova in U.S. Open first round
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment