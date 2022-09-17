Sri Lanka squad for T20 World Cup: Full players list and team news

Sri Lanka has named Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara in the 15-member squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, but their participation will be subject to their fitness ahead of the tournament.

Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dinesh Chandimal, Binura Fernando and Nuwanidu Fernando are named as standbys and only Bandara and Jayawickrama will travel with the squad to Australia. The T20 World Cup begins on October 16, with the final held at the MCG on November 13.

Here is Sri Lanka’s full squad for this year’s World Cup.