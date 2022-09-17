Cricket

Sri Lanka squad for T20 World Cup: Full players list and team news

Sri Lanka squad for T20 World Cup: Here’s the full list of players and standbys picked for this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Team Sportstar
17 September, 2022 12:18 IST
Dasun Shanaka will lead Sri Lanka at this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Dasun Shanaka will lead Sri Lanka at this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Sri Lanka has named Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara in the 15-member squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, but their participation will be subject to their fitness ahead of the tournament.

Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dinesh Chandimal, Binura Fernando and Nuwanidu Fernando are named as standbys and only Bandara and Jayawickrama will travel with the squad to Australia. The T20 World Cup begins on October 16, with the final held at the MCG on November 13.

Here is Sri Lanka’s full squad for this year’s World Cup.

Sri Lanka Squad
Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera (Subject to fitness), Lahiru Kumara (Subject to fitness), Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan
Standby Players: Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrema, Dinesh Chandimal, Binura Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando

