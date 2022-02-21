Cricket Cricket Sri Lanka retains T20 squad for India series Wanindu Hasaranga has recovered from COVID-19 and is back in the Sri Lanka squad; injured players Avishka Fernando, Nuwan Thushara and Ramesh Mendis are out. Team Sportstar 21 February, 2022 15:03 IST Kusal Mendis and Chamika Karunaratne celebrate Sri Lanka's win in the fifth T20I on Sunday. Australia won the series 4-1. - AP Team Sportstar 21 February, 2022 15:03 IST Barring the injured players and an additional player "subject to ministerial approval," Sri Lanka's squad for the T20 series against India this month is the same as the one that toured Australia.Dasun Shanaka has been named captain, and Charith Asalanka is the vice-captain. Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who was ruled out of three T20 matches against Australia earlier this month due to a COVID-19 infection, is back.ALSO READ - India squad for SL series: Rohit Sharma named Test captainInjured players Avishka Fernando, Nuwan Thushara and Ramesh Mendis are out.In the 18-member squad, SLC also included a 21-year-old off-spinner Ashian Daniel, "subject to ministerial approval." Daniel hasn't played any international match in his career.Sri Lanka lost the T20 series against Australia 4-1.The T20I series against India will be held from February 24 to February 27.FULL SQUADDasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka (v-c), Dinesh Chandimal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Maheesh Thikshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Ashian Daniel (subject to ministerial approval). Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :