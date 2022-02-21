Sri Lanka retains T20 squad for India series

Barring the injured players and an additional player "subject to ministerial approval," Sri Lanka's squad for the T20 series against India this month is the same as the one that toured Australia.

Dasun Shanaka has been named captain, and Charith Asalanka is the vice-captain. Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who was ruled out of three T20 matches against Australia earlier this month due to a COVID-19 infection, is back.

Injured players Avishka Fernando, Nuwan Thushara and Ramesh Mendis are out.

In the 18-member squad, SLC also included a 21-year-old off-spinner Ashian Daniel, "subject to ministerial approval." Daniel hasn't played any international match in his career.

Sri Lanka lost the T20 series against Australia 4-1.

The T20I series against India will be held from February 24 to February 27.