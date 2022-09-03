Cricket

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live streaming info, Asia Cup Super 4: When and where to watch SL vs AFG

SL vs AFG Super 4 Live Streaming Details: Here is how you can watch the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match on TV and online.

Team Sportstar
03 September, 2022 07:31 IST
FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will get the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022 underway at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will get the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022 underway at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AP

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will lock horns in the first match of the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 stage at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar.

Which TV channels will broadcast SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match live?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

Asia Cup Super 4 schedule: India vs Pakistan on Sunday; Dates, timings, venues, qualified teams

At what time will the SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match start?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match be held?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

When will Asia Cup 2022 end?

Asia Cup 2022 will end on September 11, 2022 with the final in Dubai.

