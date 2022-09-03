Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will lock horns in the first match of the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 stage at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar.

Which TV channels will broadcast SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match live?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

At what time will the SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match start?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match be held?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

When will Asia Cup 2022 end?

Asia Cup 2022 will end on September 11, 2022 with the final in Dubai.