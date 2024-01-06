MagazineBuy Print

Rain washes out Sri Lanka opener ODI against Zimbabwe

Sri Lanka finished with 273 for nine thanks to vice-captain Charith Asalanka’s third ODI century in a knock that included nine boundaries.

Published : Jan 06, 2024 21:57 IST , Colombo - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka celebrates scoring a century during the first ODI against Zimbabwe in Colombo.
Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka celebrates scoring a century during the first ODI against Zimbabwe in Colombo. | Photo Credit: AP
Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka celebrates scoring a century during the first ODI against Zimbabwe in Colombo. | Photo Credit: AP

Rain put an early finish to Sri Lanka’s opening one-day match against Zimbabwe on Saturday, with Zimbabwe struggling on 12 for two after four overs when the downpour hit.

Play was called off at 9:00 p.m. local time (13:30 GMT) after left-arm quick Dilshan Madushanka dismissed opener Tinashe Kamunhukamwe for a first-ball duck.

Madushanka, who was sold for Rs. 4.60 crore to Mumbai Indians in December’s IPL 2024 Auction, claimed a second wicket in the same over when he had captain Craig Ervine caught at first slip by Sahan Arachchige.

Both of Madushanka’s overs were maidens.

Sri Lanka finished with 273 for nine thanks to vice-captain Charith Asalanka’s third ODI century in a knock that included nine boundaries.

Opener Avishka Fernando departed for none from five balls in the first over, leaving Kusal Mendis (46) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (41) to post a 63-run stand.

But the pair failed to make the most of their starts, with Samarawickrama offering a gentle catch to first slip and Mendis run out.

Left-hander Asalanka stitched several partnerships with the lower order, including a 52-run eighth-wicket stand with Dushmantha Chameera to keep Sri Lanka in the hunt before he was run out in the final over.

Richard Ngarava was the pick of the Zimbabwe bowlers after early breakthroughs with the new ball, finishing with two for 39 after claiming Fernando and Samarawickrama.

The left-arm seamer came back for a second spell in the death overs but had to withdraw after sending down just four deliveries due to cramps.

The teams will play two more one-day matches, on Monday and Thursday, followed by three T20 games, all in Colombo.

