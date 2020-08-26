Suresh Raina wants to promote cricket in Jammu and Kashmir

Former India cricketer, Suresh Raina, has come forward to promote cricket in Jammu and Kashmir, providing opportunities to the underprivileged children in the union territory.

Raina - who announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15 - wrote to Jammu and Kashmir DGP, Dilbag Singh, stating that he wants to help out the youngsters from the region.

“I have etched a mark on the field of international cricket for 15 years, and thus I would like to make use of the knowledge and skills I learned over the years and pass it onto the next generation,” Raina wrote.

Aiming to promote the game in schools and colleges in the rural areas, Raina also plans to find out talented cricketers from the rural areas and offer them skill training.

“My intention is finding out the talented youngsters or children from various parts including schools', colleges and rural areas of J&K. Cricket is not just a sport but it evolves a process which could shape and mould a group of individuals with professional ethics, discipline maintained further in their future life, staying fit and healthy both mentally and physically. When a child undergoes the training for any sports activities he or she is automatically adapted to the discipline of lifestyle as well as aware of the importance of physical fitness. These could be the future of our nation,” Raina wrote in the letter.