Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: COVID-19 scare in Bengal camp

A support staff member of the Bengal cricket team has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which gets underway from January 10.

Sportstar understands that Bengal trainer Sanjib Das, who has been with the squad for a while now, had to leave the team hotel after testing positive. However, Das is believed to be asymptomatic and is currently in self-isolation.

"He underwent further tests, and the results are awaited. It is surprising because he underwent tests a few times before entering the bubble and results showed negative," one of the sources said. Das had tested positive a few months ago.

All teams have entered the bio-bubble across six cities with the players and the support staff undergoing tests on arrival at the team hotel on January 2. While no players have tested positive so far, a further round of tests has been conducted. The results are awaited.

"Players are already inside the bio-bubble, and so far things seem to be fine. As per the protocol, they will undergo further tests," one of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) insiders said.

The news triggered panic among cricketers as some of them had individual sessions with Das before entering the bubble.

With not much time left for the tournament, the CAB is expected to name one of the trainers from the age-group teams as Das' replacement.