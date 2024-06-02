MagazineBuy Print

T20 World Cup 2024: Sese Bau becomes second Papua New Guinea batter to score T20 WC fifty

Sese Bau became the second Papua New Guinea batter to score a fifty in the T20 World Cup, during his side’s opening game against West Indies on Sunday.

Published : Jun 02, 2024 21:08 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File - Sese Bau in action.
File - Sese Bau in action. | Photo Credit: X/Twitter
File - Sese Bau in action. | Photo Credit: X/Twitter

The left-handed batter matched the feat of his team captain Assad Vala, who scored a fifty against Oman in the 2021 edition.

Bau was fluent against the strong West Indian bowling attack, scoring six fours and a six as he scored his fourth T20I fifty. The 31-year-old scored three of those boundaries against spinner Gudakesh Motie in the same over.

Bau was eventually bowled by Alzarri Joseph with a slower ball.

Papua New Guinea /

West Indies /

T20 WORLD Cup 2024

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
