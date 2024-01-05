T20 World Cup 2024 groups: India, Pakistan in same group - full list of teams, dates and venues list

The T20 World Cup’s ninth edition is scheduled to take place in the West Indies and the United States of America in June. The tournament will have 20 teams, who will be divided into four groups of five each.
The top two teams in each first round group will advance to the Super Eights.
The World Cup is being held in North America for the first time - and the USA, which has not qualified for a major ICC tournament since the 2004, and the West Indies have been granted automatic qualification as hosts.
The West Indies last hosted the tournament in 2010. England is the defending champion after it beat Pakistan in the 2022 final in Australia.
The tournament is expected to run from 4-30 June 2024.
T20 WORLD CUP GROUPS
Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, The USA
Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman
Group C: New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea
Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal
