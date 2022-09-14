Former Australia cricketer Michael Hussey, and David Saker, will join the England team as coaching consultants for the T20 World Cup in Australia in October, the England Cricket Board announced on Wednesday.

David Saker, who served the England team as a bowling coach from 2010 to 2015, will join the side for the Pakistan tour in September.

Michael Hussey, on the other hand, will join the England set-up for the T20 World Cup, the board announced in a statement.

The duo will join Mathew Mott, England’s white-ball head coach who was appointed to the role in May this year, and constitute the coaching staff for the 20-over tournament.

England has been drafted in Group 1 for the Super 12 stage and will face Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan and two qualifiers. The side will start its campaign on October 22 against Afghanistan.