NZ vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024 Dream 11 Prediction: New Zealand vs Afghanistan predicted 11, fantasy picks, squads

New Zealand will take on Afghanistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Saturday.

Here are the predicted teams and lineups for the match:

Predicted 11:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway (wk), Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Glenn Phillips

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Dream 11 fantasy picks Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway, Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batters: Kane Williamson, Daryll Mitchell, Ibrahim Zadran, Rachin Ravindra All-rounders: Mohammed Nabi, Mitchell Santner, Azmatullah Omarzai Bowlers: Trent Boult, Rashid Khan Team composition: NZ 6:5 AFG | Credits left: 10

Squads:

NZ: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

AFG: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk) Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.