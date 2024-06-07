MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NZ vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024 Dream 11 Prediction: New Zealand vs Afghanistan predicted 11, fantasy picks, squads

NZ vs AFG, T20 WC: Here are the Dream 11 fanstasy picks, predicted playing 11s and squads for the T20 World Cup clash between New Zealand and Afghanistan.

Published : Jun 07, 2024 18:18 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File image of New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson.
File image of New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File image of New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

New Zealand will take on Afghanistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Saturday.

Here are the predicted teams and lineups for the match:

Predicted 11:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway (wk), Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Glenn Phillips

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Dream 11 fantasy picks
Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway, Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Batters: Kane Williamson, Daryll Mitchell, Ibrahim Zadran, Rachin Ravindra
All-rounders: Mohammed Nabi, Mitchell Santner, Azmatullah Omarzai
Bowlers: Trent Boult, Rashid Khan
Team composition: NZ 6:5 AFG | Credits left: 10

Squads:

NZ: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

AFG: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk) Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

New Zealand /

Afghanistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NZ vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024 Dream 11 Prediction: New Zealand vs Afghanistan predicted 11, fantasy picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner, French Open 2024 Semifinal: Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISSF Munich World Cup: Sift wins bronze in women’s 50m rifle 3P event
    PTI
  4. Euro 2024: Belgium sticks with 25-man selection in its final squad; Leaves Courtois out
    Reuters
  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Strict security measures in place ahead of highly-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. NZ vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024 Dream 11 Prediction: New Zealand vs Afghanistan predicted 11, fantasy picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Strict security measures in place ahead of highly-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash
    Ashwin Achal
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Monank Patel - The U.S. captain who has kindled America’s cricketing dream
    Shayan Acharya
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand faces Afghanistan test, Sri Lanka takes on Bangladesh
    PTI
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: England eyes to halt formidable Australia, South Africa faces Netherlands challenge
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NZ vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024 Dream 11 Prediction: New Zealand vs Afghanistan predicted 11, fantasy picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner, French Open 2024 Semifinal: Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISSF Munich World Cup: Sift wins bronze in women’s 50m rifle 3P event
    PTI
  4. Euro 2024: Belgium sticks with 25-man selection in its final squad; Leaves Courtois out
    Reuters
  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Strict security measures in place ahead of highly-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment