Right-arm medium pacer Asitha Fernando, on Thursday, was approved by the ICC Event Technical Committee as the replacement for injured Binura Fernando in Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup squad.

Asitha, who has played three T20Is, was named as replacement after Binura was ruled out due to a left hamstring injury that he sustained in Tuesday’s match against Australia in Perth. Asitha will travel from Sri Lanka and join the rest of the squad in Australia.

Earlier this month, Binura was brought into the team as replacement for injured left-arm fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka.

Sri Lanka, which sits second in Group 1 in the Super 12 stage, will face New Zealand on Saturday.