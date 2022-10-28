England vs Australia LIVE streaming info, T20 World Cup 2022: When and where to watch ENG vs AUS Super 12 match?

Australia faces England in a Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

Live Streaming Details

When will Australia vs England Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The Australia vs England Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played on October 28, 2022, Friday.

What time will England vs Australia Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 start?

The Australia vs England Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

What time does the toss between Australia vs England Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 take place?

The toss between Australia vs England Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Where will England vs Australia Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The England vs Australia Super 12 T20 World Cup match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

Which TV channel will telecast Australia vs England Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022?

Star Sports Network will telecast the Australia vs England Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match.

When and where to watch England vs Australia Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 online?

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the England vs Australia Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match.

Australia Predicted Playing XI: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

England Predicted Playing XI: Jos Buttler (C & WK), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Squads:

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

England Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Philip Salt, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Jordan