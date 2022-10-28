News

England vs Australia LIVE streaming info, T20 World Cup 2022: When and where to watch ENG vs AUS Super 12 match?

Australia vs England Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2022: Get the Live Streaming Details, when and where to watch, match details and predicted playing XI as ENG takes on AUS in the Super 12 in Melbourne.

Team Sportstar
28 October, 2022 06:26 IST
Aaron Finch’s Australia faces Jos Buttler’s England at the MCG on Friday.

Aaron Finch’s Australia faces Jos Buttler’s England at the MCG on Friday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australia faces England in a Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

Live Streaming Details 

T20 World Cup: AUS vs ENG - Archenemies clash as rain may play spoilsport once again in crucial fixture

When will Australia vs England Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The Australia vs England Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played on October 28, 2022, Friday.

What time will England vs Australia Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 start? 

The Australia vs England Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will start at 1:30 PM IST. 

What time does the toss between Australia vs England Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 take place?

The toss between Australia vs England Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Where will England vs Australia Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played? 

Finch on AUS vs ENG: "Doesn't get bigger than a full-house MCG with a lot on the line"

The England vs Australia Super 12 T20 World Cup match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

Which TV channel will telecast Australia vs England Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022?

Star Sports Network will telecast the Australia vs England Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match.

When and where to watch England vs Australia Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 online? 

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the England vs Australia Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match.

Australia Predicted Playing XI: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

England Predicted Playing XI: Jos Buttler (C & WK), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Melbourne weather forecast, AUS v ENG: Rain threat looms as semifinal hopes hang by thread

Squads:

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

England Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Philip Salt, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Jordan

