The threat of rain interruptions hovers over Friday’s 2022 T20 World Cup Super 12 match between England and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Melbourne experienced relentless showers on Wednesday, which forced the abandonment of New Zealand v Afghanistan match and handed a famous five-run win to Ireland over England via DLS method.

According to Bureau of Meteorology, there’s a 90 per cent chance of rain in Melbourne on Friday. “Cloudy. High (80%) chance of showers in the west, very high (95%) chance of showers in the east,” the website stated.

According to the tournament regulations, teams will split points if no play is possible. There are no reserve days in place for the league matches. However, semifinals and final have a reserve day.

England and Australia have each bagged one win, and suffered one loss, and cannot afford to lose another, with New Zealand already having three points after a win and a washout and the added advantage of a huge Net Run Rate. Assuming that those three teams can take care of their various assignments against Afghanistan, Ireland and Sri Lanka – there is always a caveat – an England defeat on Friday could see them get knocked out. An Australian loss would leave them needing England to lose to New Zealand, in order to tussle with England on Net Run Rate.

Australia and England would hope the skies clear up in time and rains don’t play spoilsport.