Australia’s high-stakes clash against England in the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 turned out to be a damp squib after heavy rain washed out the match on Friday.

With the teams settling a point each from the match, England jumped to the second spot while Australia was stranded on the fourth spot in Group 1 of the Super 12.

Qualification scenarios in Group 1

England would be the happier of the two teams with the points shared because Australia is the side that needs to make up ground. England leads Australia on Net Run Rate 0.239 to -1.555, so a point apiece keeps its noses in front.

England’s remaining fixtures – New Zealand and Sri Lanka – are tougher on paper than Australia’s – Ireland and Afghanistan – so Friday’s washout means a chance of making a decisive move up the table has now gone begging.

The make-up of Group 1 will be clearer after New Zealand’s fixture against Sri Lanka on Saturday. New Zealand’s 89-run win over Australia coupled with its point from the rained-out Afghanistan fixture, and a superior NRR, means another win would put it in control of the group.

Here is how the social media reacted after the Australia vs England match was washed out at MCG.

Michael Vaughan is not holding back.

Rainy season in Australia .. Stadium in Melbourne with roof on .. !!!!! Wouldn't it have been sensible to use it ??? #JustSaying#ICCT20WorldCup2022 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 28, 2022

Can I also ask why in Sri Lanka where they get huge thunder storms they cover all the ground & get play back on quickly … Why hasn't the MCG been totally covered for the last 2 days ????? #JustAsking#ICCT20WorldCup2022 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 28, 2022

Barmy Army examines the alternatives

How else would you like to see #AUSvENG settled?



Chess? Boxing match? Cricket 22?



Let us know 👇 pic.twitter.com/Q1TFhGzvYO — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) October 28, 2022

Iceland Cricket back at it