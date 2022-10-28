News

AUS vs ENG LIVE reactions, T20 World Cup: MCG washout puts Australia, England on the edge; Vaughan slams organisers

AUS vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022: Follow all the live pictures and social media buzz from the England vs Australia Super 12 match on Friday.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 28 October, 2022 15:59 IST
England and Australia shared a point each as rain forced a washout at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

England and Australia shared a point each as rain forced a washout at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australia’s high-stakes clash against England in the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 turned out to be a damp squib after heavy rain washed out the match on Friday.

With the teams settling a point each from the match, England jumped to the second spot while Australia was stranded on the fourth spot in Group 1 of the Super 12.

Qualification scenarios in Group 1

England would be the happier of the two teams with the points shared because Australia is the side that needs to make up ground. England leads Australia on Net Run Rate 0.239 to -1.555, so a point apiece keeps its noses in front.

England’s remaining fixtures – New Zealand and Sri Lanka – are tougher on paper than Australia’s – Ireland and Afghanistan – so Friday’s washout means a chance of making a decisive move up the table has now gone begging.

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup Group 1 Points Table: England, Australia share points after match abandoned at MCG

The make-up of Group 1 will be clearer after New Zealand’s fixture against Sri Lanka on Saturday. New Zealand’s 89-run win over Australia coupled with its point from the rained-out Afghanistan fixture, and a superior NRR, means another win would put it in control of the group.

Here is how the social media reacted after the Australia vs England match was washed out at MCG.

Michael Vaughan is not holding back.

Barmy Army examines the alternatives

Iceland Cricket back at it

