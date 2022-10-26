News

T20 World Cup Group 1 Points Table: Ireland stuns England, rises above Australia; New Zealand vs Afghanistan called off due to rain

Ireland, with a win and a defeat after two matches, sits fourth on the T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 points table, above host and defending champion Australia.

Team Sportstar
26 October, 2022 14:02 IST
Irish players celebrate with fans after Ireland defeated England.

Irish players celebrate with fans after Ireland defeated England. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Ireland stunned England by five runs (D/L Method) in a T20 World Cup Super 12 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Wednesday and opened up the competition in Group 1.

The second match on Wednesday at the same venue was abandoned as Afghanistan and New Zealand shared a point each.

The win took the Irish (3) above host Australia (5) on the points table, and now five out of the six teams in the group have two points each.

England faced its first defeat in the tournament on Wednesday after it beat Afghanistan by five wickets in its opener. Meanwhile, Australia got its campaign back on track on Tuesday after thumping Sri Lanka by seven wickets and 21 balls to spare and salvaged its Net Run Rate to an extent, after a 89-run defeat to New Zealand had dented it significantly.

Ireland registered its first win on Wednesday after being trounced by Sri Lanka by nine wickets on Sunday.

TeamPlayedWon Lost Points NRR
New Zealand21034.450
Sri Lanka 21120.450
England21120.144
Ireland 2112-1.068
Australia2112-1.555
Afghanistan2011-0.620

