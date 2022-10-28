T20 World Cup, Super 12, Afghanistan vs Ireland LIVE Updates Melbourne Weather Forecast Today: Rain returns to MCG, Inspection at 16:00 Local Time

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Cricket coverage of the Afghanistan vs Ireland, Super 12 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Toss delayed due to rain

Our Correspondent Shayan Acharya Updates: The rain is back at the MCG again. It’s 3.28 pm local time and the covers are back. It’s been a challenging time for the ground staff to ensure that the wicket is covered. The next inspection is at 4pm local time, if the rain stops.

A view of the MCG from the Press Box where Afghanistan is scheduled to play Ireland. | Photo Credit: Shayan Acharya

Melbourne Weather Update @ 9:45AM: The next inspection will be at 16:00 local times, approximately at 10:30AM IST and we are definitely looking at a curtailed match. There is more rain in store for today.

Melbourne Weather Update @ 9:30AM: Not looking good at the moment. It’s raining pretty heavily and we are in for a further delay. The entire square is covered up and although the groundsmen removed a part of it, the rain forced the sheets to be back in place.

Match Details

Match: Afghanistan vs Ireland, AFG v IRE

Tournament: ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2022

Date: October 28, 2022, Friday

Toss Time: 9:00 AM IST

Match Time: 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Streaming Info: When and Where to Watch T20 World Cup match Live Coverage on Live TV, Online

When will Afghanistan vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The Afghanistan vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match will be played on October 28, 2022, Friday.

What time will Afghanistan vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 start?

The Afghanistan vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match will start at 9:30 AM IST.

What time does the toss between Afghanistan vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 take place?

The toss between Afghanistan vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match will take place at 9:00 AM IST.

Where will Afghanistan vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The Afghanistan vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

Which TV channel will telecast Afghanistan vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022?

Star Sports Network will telecast the Afghanistan vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match.

When and where to watch Afghanistan vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 online?

Disney+ Hotstar will Live Stream the Afghanistan vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match T20 World Cup 2022 match.

Ireland Probable XI: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little

Afghanistan Probable XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Squads:

Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Darwish Rasooli, Naveen-ul-Haq, Qais Ahmad

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little, Simi Singh, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Stephen Doheny