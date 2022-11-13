PAK vs ENG Toss, Playing XI Updates, T20 World Cup 2022 Final: England elects to bowl, Babar Azam loses toss again

TOSS: England wins the toss and elects to bowl. Both teams are unchanged from their semifinal victories.

Pakistan Playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

England Playing XI: Jos Buttler (wk) (c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid.

Pakistan and England will go head to head in the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. Here his how both teams have fared at the toss so far in the tournament.

Babar Azam and Jos Buttler will flip the coin at the MCG at 1:00 PM IST ahead of the final.

PAKISTAN - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS IN T20 WORLD CUP 2022

Results after winning toss: Matches won - 1/1

Results after losing toss: Matches won - 3/5

⦿ Pakistan lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost to India by four wickets (Melbourne)

ENGLAND - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS IN T20 WORLD CUP 2022

Results after winning toss: Matches won: 3/4

Results after losing toss: Matches won: 1/1

⦿ England won the toss, chose to field - Beat Afghanistan by five wickets (Perth)

TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS AT MELBOURNE CRICKET GROUND IN T20 WORLD CUP 2022

Results after winning toss: Matches won 2/3

Results after losing toss: Matches won 1/3