IND vs PAK Dream11 prediction, T20 World Cup 2022: Playing XI, squad, fantasy picks, key players for India vs Pakistan match

India takes on Pakistan in a Group 2 Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The two sides have met six times in the men’s T20 World Cup. India has won five matches while Pakistan has won on a solitary occasion.

Here is a look at the predicted Playing XIs and Dream11 fantasy team for the England vs Afghanistan match.

India Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin/Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel/Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan Predicted Playing XI

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

SQUADS

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Fakhar Zaman