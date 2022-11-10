IND vs ENG toss, T20 World Cup semifinal: No team has ever won a men’s T20I at Adelaide Oval after winning toss

India will play England in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. When captains Rohit Sharma and Jos Buttler walk out for the toss, they will keep in mind that in all the 11 men’s T20Is played at the venue so far, no team winning the toss has gone on to win the match.

ADELAIDE OVAL - T20I TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS

⦿ Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat, lost to Pakistan by five wickets (November 2022)

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat, lost to Pakistan by five wickets (November 2022) ⦿ South Africa won the toss and elected to field, lost to Netherlands by 13 runs (November 2022)

South Africa won the toss and elected to field, lost to Netherlands by 13 runs (November 2022) ⦿ Afghanistan won the toss and elected to field, lost to Australia by four runs (November 2022)

Afghanistan won the toss and elected to field, lost to Australia by four runs (November 2022) ⦿ Ireland won the toss and elected to field, lost to New Zealand by 35 runs (November 2022)

Ireland won the toss and elected to field, lost to New Zealand by 35 runs (November 2022) ⦿ Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field, lost to India by five runs (November 2022)

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field, lost to India by five runs (November 2022) ⦿ Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat, lost to Netherlands by five wickets (November 2022)

Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat, lost to Netherlands by five wickets (November 2022) ⦿ Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field, lost to Australia by 134 runs (October 2019)

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field, lost to Australia by 134 runs (October 2019) ⦿ Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field, lost to Australia by 41 runs (February 2017)

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field, lost to Australia by 41 runs (February 2017) ⦿ Australia won the toss and elected to field, lost to India by 37 runs (January 2016)

Australia won the toss and elected to field, lost to India by 37 runs (January 2016) ⦿ Australia won the toss and elected to bat, lost to South Africa by 7 wickets (November 2014)

Australia won the toss and elected to bat, lost to South Africa by 7 wickets (November 2014) ⦿ Australia won the toss and elected to bat, lost to England by one wicket (January 2011)

At the ongoing T20 World Cup, all six teams who have won the toss have lost the match at the Adelaide Oval. In the lone match India has played at the venue so far in the tournament, it beat Bangladesh by five runs after Shakib Al Hasan asked the Men in Blue to bat. In the one other T20I India has played at the venue, it beat Australia by 37 runs after losing the toss and being inserted. England beat Australia by one wicket after losing the toss back in January 2011 in the first men’s T20I played at the venue.