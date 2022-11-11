News

India at T20 World Cup 2022: Kohli finishes with most runs, Arshdeep leading wicket-taker

T20 World Cup 2022: While Virat Kohli led the batting charts with 296 runs including four fifties, left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh picked up 10 wickets in his maiden tournament.

Team Sportstar
11 November, 2022 13:27 IST
Virat Kohli finished with 296 runs in six innings at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Virat Kohli finished with 296 runs in six innings at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. | Photo Credit: AP

India’s campaign at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia ended with a thumping 10-wicket defeat against England at the Adelaide Oval in the semifinal on Thursday.

The defeat marked India’s third loss at the knockout stages of the tournament over the past four editions and extends its wait for an ICC title since 2013.

India finished the group stage at the top of Group 2 in the Super 12s with four wins and a solitary defeat to South Africa. Here is a look at India’s performances in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

MOST RUNS

  • ⦿ Virat Kohli - 296 runs in six innings. HS: 82*, AVE: 98.66, 50s: 4, SR: 136.40
  • ⦿ Suryakumar Yadav - 239 runs in six innings. HS: 68, AVE: 59.75, 50s: 3, SR: 189.68
  • ⦿ Hardik Pandya - 128 runs in five innings. HS: 63, AVE: 25.60, 50s: 1, SR: 131.95
  • ⦿ KL Rahul - 128 runs in six innings. HS: 51, AVE: 21.33, 50s: 2, SR: 120.75
  • ⦿ Rohit Sharma - 116 runs in six innings. HS: 53, AVE: 19.33, 50s: 1, SR: 106.42

MOST WICKETS

  • ⦿ Arshdeep Singh - 10 wickets in six innings. BBI: 3/32, Eco: 7.80, SR: 12.0, Ave: 15.60
  • ⦿ Hardik Pandya - 8 wickets in six innings. BBI: 3/30, Eco: 8.11, SR: 13.5, Ave: 18.25
  • ⦿ R Ashwin - 6 wickets in six innings. BBI: 3/22, Eco: 8.15, SR: 19.0, Ave: 25.83
  • ⦿ Mohammad Shami - 6 wickets in six innings. BBI: 2/14, Eco: 7.15, SR: 19.0, Ave: 23.83
  • ⦿ Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 4 wickets in six innings. BBI: 2/9, Eco: 6.16, SR: 28.0, Ave: 28.75

