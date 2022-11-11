India at T20 World Cup 2022: Kohli finishes with most runs, Arshdeep leading wicket-taker

India’s campaign at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia ended with a thumping 10-wicket defeat against England at the Adelaide Oval in the semifinal on Thursday.

The defeat marked India’s third loss at the knockout stages of the tournament over the past four editions and extends its wait for an ICC title since 2013.

India finished the group stage at the top of Group 2 in the Super 12s with four wins and a solitary defeat to South Africa. Here is a look at India’s performances in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

MOST RUNS

⦿ Virat Kohli - 296 runs in six innings. HS: 82*, AVE: 98.66, 50s: 4, SR: 136.40

Virat Kohli - 296 runs in six innings. HS: 82*, AVE: 98.66, 50s: 4, SR: 136.40 ⦿ Suryakumar Yadav - 239 runs in six innings. HS: 68, AVE: 59.75, 50s: 3, SR: 189.68

Suryakumar Yadav - 239 runs in six innings. HS: 68, AVE: 59.75, 50s: 3, SR: 189.68 ⦿ Hardik Pandya - 128 runs in five innings. HS: 63, AVE: 25.60, 50s: 1, SR: 131.95

Hardik Pandya - 128 runs in five innings. HS: 63, AVE: 25.60, 50s: 1, SR: 131.95 ⦿ KL Rahul - 128 runs in six innings. HS: 51, AVE: 21.33, 50s: 2, SR: 120.75

KL Rahul - 128 runs in six innings. HS: 51, AVE: 21.33, 50s: 2, SR: 120.75 ⦿ Rohit Sharma - 116 runs in six innings. HS: 53, AVE: 19.33, 50s: 1, SR: 106.42

MOST WICKETS