India and South Africa met for a three-match T20I series in India just before the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. India won that series 2-1.

India has the better record against South Africa in T20 World Cups, winning four of the five matches played. India defeated South Africa in the inaugural T20 World Cup (then known as World T20) in 2007, in the World T20 in 2010, in the World T20 in 2012, and the World T20 in 2014. India’s only defeat was in Nottingham during the 2009 World T20.

Given below is the breakdown of T20I matches won and lost by India against South Africa.

Matches Won Lost Tied NR W/L Overall 23 13 9 0 1 1.444

Most T20I runs vs South Africa by Indian batter

PLAYERS TOTAL RUNS Rohit Sharma 405 Suresh Raina 339 Virat Kohli 306 Shikhar Dhawan 233 Dinesh Karthik 215

Most T20I wickets vs South Africa by Indian bowler