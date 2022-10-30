News

IND vs SA, T20 World Cup: India vs South Africa head-to-head stats, records, most runs, wickets

T20 World Cup, IND vs SA: India and South Africa will lock horns in a Super 12 Group 2 T20 World Cup match at Perth Stadium in Perth on Sunday. Here are the head-to-head numbers ahead of the game.

Team Sportstar
30 October, 2022 05:53 IST
India and South Africa met for a three-match T20I series in India just before the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. India won that series 2-1. 

India and South Africa met for a three-match T20I series in India just before the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. India won that series 2-1.

India has the better record against South Africa in T20 World Cups, winning four of the five matches played. India defeated South Africa in the inaugural T20 World Cup (then known as World T20) in 2007, in the World T20 in 2010, in the World T20 in 2012, and the World T20 in 2014. India’s only defeat was in Nottingham during the 2009 World T20.

Given below is the breakdown of T20I matches won and lost by India against South Africa.

MatchesWonLostTiedNRW/L
Overall23139011.444

Most T20I runs vs South Africa by Indian batter

PLAYERSTOTAL RUNS
Rohit Sharma405
Suresh Raina339
Virat Kohli306
Shikhar Dhawan233
Dinesh Karthik 215

Most T20I wickets vs South Africa by Indian bowler

PLAYERSTOTAL WICKETS
Bhuvneshwar Kumar14
Ravichandran Ashwin10
Harshal Patel9
Yuzvendra Chahal7
Zaheer Khan6

