News

T20 World Cup: Ashwin praises ‘free-spirited’ Suryakumar after Zimbabwe win

R. Ashwin, who excelled with a yield of three for 22 in India’s win over Zimbabwe, also spoke about India’s prospects in the knockouts.

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
06 November, 2022 18:27 IST
06 November, 2022 18:27 IST
Rohit Sharma, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the wicket of Zimbabwe’s Wellington Masakadza during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Zimbabwe.

Rohit Sharma, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the wicket of Zimbabwe’s Wellington Masakadza during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Zimbabwe. | Photo Credit: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

R. Ashwin, who excelled with a yield of three for 22 in India’s win over Zimbabwe, also spoke about India’s prospects in the knockouts.

In an allegedly batter-centric format, R. Ashwin excelled with a yield of three for 22 as India defeated Zimbabwe by 71 runs in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground here on Sunday. Later in the mixed-media zone, the off-spinner seemed relaxed, discarded the chair on offer and stood and spoke with candour. “It felt good (to get those wickets) and obviously it helps improve the confidence. I am not for numbers, I do the process and it felt nice,” he said.

Also Read
Suryakumar Yadav shines as India beats Zimbabwe to top Group 2; will meet England in semifinals

When asked about the other star – Suryakumar Yadav, Ashwin was effusive in his praise: “He is free-spirited, he isn’t any spring-chicken even if he is relatively new to international cricket. As a bowler we always want runs to defend and he provides that. Some of the lap-sweeps he played were terrific.”

And how about returning to this venue next Sunday for the final? “Well I hope so, that would be good. We had a terrific first match (against Pakistan) here and it would be good to get a match like that again,” he replied. And as for Thursday’s semifinal against England at Adelaide, the senior bowler said that he watched the games there and has gleaned some inputs.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

IND vs ZIM Preview: Zimbabwe stands between India and semis

John Buchanan weighs in on Rohit, Warner’s slump in form; predictions for T20 World Cup final

Ind vs Pak review, T20 World Cup: Kohli powers India to memorable win against Pakistan

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us