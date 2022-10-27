Australia’s wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade has contracted COVID-19 ahead of the team’s must-win T20 World Cup fixture against England. However, his symptoms are believed to be mild and unless his condition deteriorates, he is expected to be available for selection in Friday’s game.

This is the second COVID-19 case in the Australian camp after Adam Zampa tested positive earlier this week. Addressing the media on Thursday, Australia captain Aaron Finch stated that Zampa has recovered and is set to be available for selection against England.

Wade is the only wicketkeeper in the 15-member Australian squad, after Josh Inglis was ruled out of the tournament with a hand injury. During the team’s indoor training at the Junction Oval on Thursday, Glenn Maxwell was seen donning the wicket keeping gloves.

Before the tournament started, captain Finch had indicated that David Warner could be seen behind the stumps in case required. Even the captain himself has been behind the stumps in the Big Bash League.

According to the rules of the tournament, health conditions permitting, players who have tested positive can continue playing, but they will have to travel to the ground separately and won’t be able to share the dressing room with the other team-mates.