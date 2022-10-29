News

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming info T20 World Cup 2022: When and where to watch NZ vs SL live

NZ v SL, T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch NZ vs SL T20 World Cup Match Live Telecast: New Zealand faces Sri Lanka at SCG.

Team Sportstar
29 October, 2022 07:43 IST
New Zealand’s Captain Kane Williamson.

New Zealand’s Captain Kane Williamson. | Photo Credit: AFP

When will New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (NZ vs SL) Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (NZ vs SL) Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 will be played on October 29, 2022, Saturday.

What time will New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (NZ vs SL) Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (NZ vs SL) Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 will start at 1.30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM IST.

Where will New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (NZ vs SL) Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (NZ vs SL) Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 will be played in Sydney.

Which TV channel will broadcast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (NZ vs SL) Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022?

Star Sports Network will broadcast the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (NZ vs SL) Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022.

When and where to watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (NZ vs SL) Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 online?

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (NZ vs SL) Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022.

