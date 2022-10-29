New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming info T20 World Cup 2022: When and where to watch NZ vs SL live

When will New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (NZ vs SL) Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (NZ vs SL) Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 will be played on October 29, 2022, Saturday.

What time will New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (NZ vs SL) Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (NZ vs SL) Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 will start at 1.30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM IST.

Where will New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (NZ vs SL) Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (NZ vs SL) Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 will be played in Sydney.

Which TV channel will broadcast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (NZ vs SL) Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022?

Star Sports Network will broadcast the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (NZ vs SL) Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022.

When and where to watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (NZ vs SL) Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 online?

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (NZ vs SL) Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022.