PAK vs SA Head-to-Head Record, T20 World Cup: Pakistan vs South Africa overall T20I stats, most runs, wickets

Pakistan and South Africa will face off in a T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 game at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday.

Both teams are almost neck-and-neck in T20Is, with Pakistan having won 11, just one more than South Africa’s 10. However, Babar Azam’s men will go in with the confidence of never having lost to South Africa at the T20 World Cup. Pakistan has won all three T20 World Cup encounters against South Africa so far, though the last time they played each other in the tournament was back in 2012.

Here are the head-to-head stats ahead of the match on Thursday.

PAKISTAN VS SOUTH AFRICA HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20IS Matches played: 21 Pakistan won: 11 South Africa won 10 Last result: Pakistan won by three wickets (Centurion; April 2021) Last five results: PAK won - 4; SA won - 1 PAK highest score vs SA: 205/1 (18) - (Centurion; April 2021) PAK lowest score vs SA: 98/9 (20) - (Dubai; November 2013) SA highest score vs PAK: 203/5 (20) - (Centurion; April 2021) SA lowest score vs PAK: 100 (12.2) - (Centurion; March 2013)

PAKISTAN VS SOUTH AFRICA HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20 WORLD CUP Matches played: 3 Pakistan won: 3 South Africa won: 0 RESULTS Pakistan won by two wickets - (Colombo; September 2012) Pakistan won by 11 runs - (Gros Islet; May 2010) Pakistan won by seven runs - (Nottingham; June 2009)

MOST RUNS IN PAK VS SA T20IS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Babar Azam (PAK) 10 410 41.00 148.01 122 Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) 10 373 62.16 143.46 104* Mohammad Hafeez (PAK) 14 285 23.75 131.33 86 David Miller (SA) 13 277 55.40 153.88 85* Umar Akmal (PAK) 9 255 36.42 126.86 64

MOST WICKETS IN PAK VS SA T20IS

Bowler Matches Wickets Economy Rate Average Best Saeed Ajmal (PAK) 9 12 6.12 16.83 4/26 Tabraiz Shamsi (SA) 10 12 6.82 22.16 4/25 Dale Steyn (SA) 7 12 5.88 12.75 3/15 Beuran Hendricks (SA) 6 11 8.60 18.00 4/14 Hasan Ali (PAK) 7 10 9.30 24.20 3/40