News

PAK vs SA Head-to-Head Record, T20 World Cup: Pakistan vs South Africa overall T20I stats, most runs, wickets

Pakistan vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: Here are the head-to-head stats ahead of the PAK vs SA Super 12 Group 2 match in Sydney on Thursday.

Team Sportstar
03 November, 2022 09:56 IST
03 November, 2022 09:56 IST
FILE PHOTO: Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan in action against South Africa.

FILE PHOTO: Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan in action against South Africa. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Pakistan vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: Here are the head-to-head stats ahead of the PAK vs SA Super 12 Group 2 match in Sydney on Thursday.

Pakistan and South Africa will face off in a T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 game at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday.

Both teams are almost neck-and-neck in T20Is, with Pakistan having won 11, just one more than South Africa’s 10. However, Babar Azam’s men will go in with the confidence of never having lost to South Africa at the T20 World Cup. Pakistan has won all three T20 World Cup encounters against South Africa so far, though the last time they played each other in the tournament was back in 2012.

Here are the head-to-head stats ahead of the match on Thursday.

PAKISTAN VS SOUTH AFRICA HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20IS
Matches played: 21
Pakistan won: 11
South Africa won 10
Last result: Pakistan won by three wickets (Centurion; April 2021)
Last five results: PAK won - 4; SA won - 1
PAK highest score vs SA: 205/1 (18) - (Centurion; April 2021)
PAK lowest score vs SA: 98/9 (20) - (Dubai; November 2013)
SA highest score vs PAK: 203/5 (20) - (Centurion; April 2021)
SA lowest score vs PAK: 100 (12.2) - (Centurion; March 2013)
PAKISTAN VS SOUTH AFRICA HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20 WORLD CUP
Matches played: 3
Pakistan won: 3
South Africa won: 0
RESULTS
Pakistan won by two wickets - (Colombo; September 2012)
Pakistan won by 11 runs - (Gros Islet; May 2010)
Pakistan won by seven runs - (Nottingham; June 2009)

MOST RUNS IN PAK VS SA T20IS

BatterMatches Runs AverageStrike RateHighest Score
Babar Azam (PAK)1041041.00148.01122
Mohammad Rizwan (PAK)1037362.16143.46104*
Mohammad Hafeez (PAK)1428523.75131.3386
David Miller (SA)1327755.40153.8885*
Umar Akmal (PAK)925536.42126.8664

MOST WICKETS IN PAK VS SA T20IS

BowlerMatches Wickets Economy RateAverage Best
Saeed Ajmal (PAK)9126.1216.834/26
Tabraiz Shamsi (SA)10126.8222.164/25
Dale Steyn (SA)7125.8812.753/15
Beuran Hendricks (SA)6118.6018.004/14
Hasan Ali (PAK)7109.3024.203/40
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH PAK VS SA T20 WORLD CUP MATCH?
The T20 World Cup Super 12 match between Pakistan and South Africa will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network at 1:30 PM IST on Thursday, November 3. The match will also be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Ind vs Pak review, T20 World Cup: Kohli powers India to memorable win against Pakistan

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022: Takeaways from practice match and bowling conundrum

Kuldeep Yadav: I’ve become a very realistic person; not sad to miss T20 World Cup

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us