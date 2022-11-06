Sri Lanka batter Danushka Gunathilaka, on Sunday, has been charged and arrested on rape charges in Sydney .

Gunathilaka was ruled out of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in the first round after sustaining a hamstring injury. He was replaced by travelling reserve Ashen Bandara but stayed with in Australia with the Lankan squad.

The 31-year-old has represented Sri Lanka in 46 T20Is and has scored 741 runs at an average of 16.46.

Sri Lanka’s World Cup campaign was cut short following a defeat in its final group match against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

More to follow...