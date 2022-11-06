News

Sri Lanka’s Gunathilaka arrested on rape charges

Sri Lanka batter Danushka Gunathilaka has been arrested in Sydney on rape charges.

Team Sportstar
06 November, 2022 08:32 IST
06 November, 2022 08:32 IST
File image of Gunathilaka.

File image of Gunathilaka. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Sri Lanka batter Danushka Gunathilaka has been arrested in Sydney on rape charges.

Sri Lanka batter Danushka Gunathilaka, on Sunday, has been charged and arrested on rape charges in Sydney .

Also Read
India qualifies for T20 World Cup semifinal after Netherlands upsets South Africa; Qualification scenarios for PAK vs BAN

Gunathilaka was ruled out of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in the first round after sustaining a hamstring injury. He was replaced by travelling reserve Ashen Bandara but stayed with in Australia with the Lankan squad.

The 31-year-old has represented Sri Lanka in 46 T20Is and has scored 741 runs at an average of 16.46.

Sri Lanka’s World Cup campaign was cut short following a defeat in its final group match against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

More to follow...

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

IND vs ZIM Preview: Zimbabwe stands between India and semis

John Buchanan weighs in on Rohit, Warner’s slump in form; predictions for T20 World Cup final

Ind vs Pak review, T20 World Cup: Kohli powers India to memorable win against Pakistan

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us