India qualifies for T20 World Cup semifinals after Netherlands beats South Africa; qualification scenarios for PAK vs BAN

India qualified for the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal on Sunday after the Netherlands beat South Africa by 13 runs at the Adelaide Oval.

The Dutch win ensured that South Africa remained on five points after five matches in Group 2 of the Super 12s and is all set to miss out on a semifinal spot. India, on six points, qualified automatically to the last four ahead of its last group game against Zimbabwe in Melbourne later in the day.

The Proteas have now handed the winner of the Pakistan (four points) and Bangladesh (four points) clash a chance to qualify for the semifinal. They will face off at the same venue in the second match of the day.

Netherlands’ stunning win also puts it in good stead to finish in the top four in Group 2 and qualify directly for the 2024 T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States of America and the West Indies.

Meanwhile, India will finish on top of Group 2 with eight points if it beats Zimbabwe. It will then face England in the second semifinal at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Should the Men in Blue slip up in the match, it could finish second and face New Zealand in the first semifinal in Sydney on Wednesday.

This is the fourth edition in which India has qualified for the semifinals after 2007, 2014 and 2016.