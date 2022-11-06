News

India qualifies for T20 World Cup semifinals after Netherlands beats South Africa; qualification scenarios for PAK vs BAN

T20 World Cup: India qualified for the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals after the Netherlands stunned South Africa by 13 runs at the Adelaide Oval, making Sunday’s Pakistan vs Bangladesh a knockout for the second spot in Group 2.

Team Sportstar
06 November, 2022 08:48 IST
06 November, 2022 08:48 IST
India qualified for the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal after the Netherlands beat South Africa.

India qualified for the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal after the Netherlands beat South Africa. | Photo Credit: AFP

T20 World Cup: India qualified for the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals after the Netherlands stunned South Africa by 13 runs at the Adelaide Oval, making Sunday’s Pakistan vs Bangladesh a knockout for the second spot in Group 2.

India qualified for the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal on Sunday after the Netherlands beat South Africa by 13 runs at the Adelaide Oval.

The Dutch win ensured that South Africa remained on five points after five matches in Group 2 of the Super 12s and is all set to miss out on a semifinal spot. India, on six points, qualified automatically to the last four ahead of its last group game against Zimbabwe in Melbourne later in the day.

Also Read
PAK vs BAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022 Updates: Bangladesh wins toss, opts to bat; Pakistan unchanged XI

The Proteas have now handed the winner of the Pakistan (four points) and Bangladesh (four points) clash a chance to qualify for the semifinal. They will face off at the same venue in the second match of the day.

Netherlands’ stunning win also puts it in good stead to finish in the top four in Group 2 and qualify directly for the 2024 T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States of America and the West Indies.

Meanwhile, India will finish on top of Group 2 with eight points if it beats Zimbabwe. It will then face England in the second semifinal at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Should the Men in Blue slip up in the match, it could finish second and face New Zealand in the first semifinal in Sydney on Wednesday.

This is the fourth edition in which India has qualified for the semifinals after 2007, 2014 and 2016.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

IND vs ZIM Preview: Zimbabwe stands between India and semis

John Buchanan weighs in on Rohit, Warner’s slump in form; predictions for T20 World Cup final

Ind vs Pak review, T20 World Cup: Kohli powers India to memorable win against Pakistan

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us