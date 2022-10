New Zealand and Sri Lanka will face off in a T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 fixture at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday.

Here all all the head-to-head stats ahead of the match.

SRI LANKA VS NEW ZEALAND HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20IS Matches: 19 New Zealand won: 10 Sri Lanka won: 7 Tied: 1 (SL won in Super Over) No result: 1 Last meeting: Sri Lanka won by 37 runs (Pallekele; September 2019) Last five meetings: NZ won - 4; SL won - 1 Highest score (NZ) vs SL: 182/4 (20) - (Mount Maunganui; January 2016) Lowest score (NZ) vs SL: 60 (15.3) - (Chattogram; March 2014) Highest score (SL) vs NZ: 179/9 (20) - (Mount Manganui; January 2016) Lowest score (SL) vs NZ: 92 (19.4) - (Lauderhill; May 2010)

SRI LANKA VS NEW ZEALAND HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20 WORLD CUP Played: 5 New Zealand won: 1 Sri Lanka won: 3 Tied: 1 (SL won in Super Over) Last meeting: Sri Lanka won by 59 runs (Chattogram; March 2014) Previous T20 World Cup meetings Tied - Sri Lanka won in Super Over (Pallekele; September 2012) New Zealand won by two wickets (Providence; April 2010) Sri Lanka won by 48 runs (Nottingham; June 2009) Sri Lanka won by seven wickets (Johannesburg; September 2007)

NZ VS SL MOST RUNS IN T20IS

NEW ZEALAND

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Ross Taylor 17 342 22.80 114.76 62 Martin Guptill 12 309 28.09 136.72 63 Brendon McCullum 12 190 15.83 110.46 49 Colin Munro 7 144 24.00 167.44 50* Kane Williamson 4 131 43.66 119.09 53

SRI LANKA

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Tillakaratne Dilshan 14 324 32.40 107.64 76 Mahela Jayawardene 12 301 33.44 137.44 81 Kumar Sangakkara 13 215 21.50 98.17 69 Angelo Mathews 12 161 26.83 111.80 81* Thisara Perera 9 125 17.85 137.36 43

NZ VS SL MOST WICKETS IN T20IS

NEW ZEALAND

Bowler Matches Wickets Economy Rate Average Best Nathan McCullum 8 7 6.36 22.57 2/15 Kyle Mills 9 7 7.42 29.71 2/17 Jacob Oram 8 7 7.22 22.71 3/33 Mitchell Santner 5 7 6.26 17.00 3/12 Daniel Vettori 8 7 5.72 23.71 2/11

SRI LANKA