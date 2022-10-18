T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka vs UAE Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2022: When and where to watch SL vs UAE Group A match?

T20 World Cup 2022 Group A: Here is how you can watch the first-round match between Sri Lanka and UAE on Tuesday.

Team Sportstar
18 October, 2022 07:56 IST
18 October, 2022 07:56 IST
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka will hope to bounce back from Sunday’s humiliating defeat against Namibia when his team takes on UAE on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka will hope to bounce back from Sunday’s humiliating defeat against Namibia when his team takes on UAE on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: AP

T20 World Cup 2022 Group A: Here is how you can watch the first-round match between Sri Lanka and UAE on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka will take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a T20 World Cup Group A at Kardinia Park in Geelong on Tuesday. While Sri Lanka was stunned by Namibia by 55 runs in its campaign opener on Sunday, UAE went down to Netherlands by three wickets on the same day.

When is the SL vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match?

The T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match between Sri Lanka and UAE is on Tuesday, October 17.

At what time is the SL vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match?

The T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match between Sri Lanka and UAE is at 1:30 PM IST.

Where is the SL vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match?

The T20 World Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and UAE will be held at Kardinia Park in Geelong.

Which TV channels will broadcast the SL vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match?

The T20 World Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and UAE will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the live stream of the SL vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match?

The T20 World Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and UAE will be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar.

THE SQUADS
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan. Standby Players: Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrema, Dinesh Chandimal, Nuwanidu Fernando.
UAE: CP Rizwan (c), Vriitya Aravind (vc), Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Basil Hameed, Aryan Lakra, Zawar Farid, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Ahmed Raza, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Sabir Ali, Alishan Sharafu, and Aayan Khan. Reserves: Sultan Ahmed, Fahad Nawaz, Vishnu Sukumaran, Adithya Shetty, Sanchit Sharma

Read more stories on T20 World Cup.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

WATCH: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Media day - Captains asked about running non-striker out during the tournament

Kuldeep Yadav: I’ve become a very realistic person; not sad to miss T20 World Cup

Ashwin on Ramiz Raja’s statement: India and Pakistan respect one another as oppositions

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us