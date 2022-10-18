Sri Lanka vs UAE Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2022: When and where to watch SL vs UAE Group A match?

Sri Lanka will take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a T20 World Cup Group A at Kardinia Park in Geelong on Tuesday. While Sri Lanka was stunned by Namibia by 55 runs in its campaign opener on Sunday, UAE went down to Netherlands by three wickets on the same day.

When is the SL vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match?

The T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match between Sri Lanka and UAE is on Tuesday, October 17.

At what time is the SL vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match?

The T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match between Sri Lanka and UAE is at 1:30 PM IST.

Where is the SL vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match?

The T20 World Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and UAE will be held at Kardinia Park in Geelong.

Which TV channels will broadcast the SL vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match?

The T20 World Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and UAE will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the live stream of the SL vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match?

The T20 World Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and UAE will be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar.