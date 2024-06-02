T20 World Cup 2024: All you need to know about Group Stage and Super 8 qualification

The T20 World Cup 2024 got underway on Sunday with co-host USA taking on Canada in Dallas in Group A.

The tournament, running till June 29, features 20 teams, which are divided into four groups. Ten teams - India, England, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and the Netherlands - qualified on record from the previous edition while the other 10 made their way through qualifying tournaments.

This format is different from the last two editions of the tournament where eight teams first featured in a group stage before moving on to the Super 12 stage.

Sportstar takes you through how the group stage will work in this edition and how many teams will advance to the next rounds.

How many teams are there in the T20 World Cup group stage?

The T20 World Cup group stage will comprise of 20 teams divided into four groups of five each. Every team will play the other teams in the pool only once. The groups are as follows:

Group A - India, Pakistan, USA, Canada, Ireland.

Group B - Australia, England, Namibia, Oman, Scotland.

Group C - Afghanistan, West Indies, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Uganda.

Group D - South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Netherlands.

How many teams will qualify for the Super 8?

A team will get two points for a win, and a point in case of a no result. The top two teams from each group advance to the next stage of the tournament.

Which team will qualify in case of a tie?

If two or more teams in a group have equal points, the win with more wins advances. If the number of wins is equal, the second tie-break will be the Net Run Rate.

In case the first two parameters cannot determine the qualifier, the head-to-head record between the teams will decide which one goes through. If there was no result possible when the teams faced off, the higher-seeded team will qualify.

How will groups in Super 8 be decided?

The Super 8 stage will be contested in two groups of four teams each.

The pools for the Super 8 stage are pre-decided. Every team in the five groups in the first round have been given a seeding based on their ranking. The teams in the two Super 8 groups will be: A1, B2, C1, D2 and A2, B1, C2, D1.

For example, India is A1 in Group A while Pakistan is A2. The seeding will remain the same for determing the Super 8 groups, even if Pakistan ends up as the group winner.

However, if any of the lower-seeded teams advance in place of a higher team, they will take the seeding of the team that has been knocked out. If A3, A4 or A5 qualify in place of A1, that is India, it will go to the Super 8 as A1.

How many teams will advance from the Super 8 stage?

The top two from the each Super 8 group will make their way to the semifinals of the T20 World Cup.