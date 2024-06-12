T20 World Cup Group D Points Table updated after NEP vs SL: Sri Lanka suffers blow to Super 8 chances; South Africa qualifies

Sri Lanka continued to remain bottom of the Group D standings after its match against Nepal in Lauderhill, Florida was called off due to rain.

With just one point from three games played, Sri Lanka is hanging on to its Super Eight qualification chances by the barest of margins.

South Africa defeated Bangladesh by four runs at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Monday to extend its lead in Group ‘D’ of the T20 World Cup.

South Africa won its third match in a row while Bangladesh registered its first loss of the tournament.

T20 World Cup Group D Points Table

Team Mat. Won Lost No Result Points NRR 1. South Africa (Q) 3 3 0 0 6 +0.603 2. Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 2 +0.075 3. Netherlands 2 1 1 0 2 +0.024 4. Nepal 2 0 1 1 1 -0.539 5. Sri Lanka 3 0 2 1 1 -0.777

(Updated after NEP vs SL match on June 12)