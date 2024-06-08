T20 World Cup Group C Points Table Updated after NZ v AFG match: Afghanistan maintains top spot after huge win over New Zealand

Afghanistan continued to occupy the top spot of Group C in the ongoing T20 World Cup after a massive 84-run win over New Zealand at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Saturday.
New Zealand occupies the bottom spot after the heavy defeat in its opening encounter.
Here’s the updated points table after the NZ v AFG match:
|Team
|Mat.
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1. Afghanistan
|2
|2
|0
|4
|+5.225
|2. West Indies
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+0.411
|3. Uganda
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-2.952
|4. Papua New Guinea
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-0.434
|5. New Zealand
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-4.200
(Updated after NZ vs AFG match on June 8)
