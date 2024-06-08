MagazineBuy Print

T20 World Cup Group C Points Table Updated after NZ v AFG match: Afghanistan maintains top spot after huge win over New Zealand

NZ vs AFG: Here’s the updated Group C points table of the T20 World Cup after the match between New Zealand and Afghanistan.

Published : Jun 08, 2024 08:24 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz in action.
Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Afghanistan continued to occupy the top spot of Group C in the ongoing T20 World Cup after a massive 84-run win over New Zealand at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Saturday.

New Zealand occupies the bottom spot after the heavy defeat in its opening encounter.

Here’s the updated points table after the NZ v AFG match:

Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR
1. Afghanistan 2 2 0 4 +5.225
2. West Indies 1 1 0 2 +0.411
3. Uganda 2 1 1 2 -2.952
4. Papua New Guinea 2 0 2 0 -0.434
5. New Zealand 1 0 1 0 -4.200

(Updated after NZ vs AFG match on June 8)

Related Topics

New Zealand /

Afghanistan /

T20 WORLD Cup 2024

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
