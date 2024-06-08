Euro 2024: Lewandowski leads final Poland squad, injured Milik out

Arkadiusz Milik was not included in Poland’s squad for Euro 2024 which manager Michal Probierz announced after the 3-1 win over Ukraine on Friday, in which the Juventus striker went off injured.

Milik went down with a knee injury in the second minute of the game, and was assisted off the pitch by medical staff. The manager confirmed afterwards that his Euro chances were over.

It is a repeat of the last Euros, when Milik was injured in Olympique de Marseille’s final match of the season in 2021, and was ruled out of Poland’s squad. Kacper Urbanski, who replaced Milik against Ukraine to make his debut, is in the squad for the tournament in Germany.

READ | Euro 2024: England loses to Iceland in last friendly, host Germany beats Greece

Poland has a final warm-up game against Turkey on Monday. At the Euros, it will take on France, the Netherlands and Austria in Group D.