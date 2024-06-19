United States of America was in pursuit of 195 runs against South Africa in Antigua on Wednesday in their Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2024.
The total, if shot down, will be the second highest chase by an associate nation in the T20 World Cup. The highest belongs to US, when it chased 197 runs against Canada earlier in the tournament.
HIGHEST RUN CHASES BY ASSOCIATE TEAMS IN T20 WORLD CUP
- USA 197/3 vs Canada - 2024
- Netherlands 193/4 vs Ireland - 2014
- Namibia 166/4 vs Netherlands - 2021
- Netherlands 163/6 vs England - 2009
- Oman 157/8 vs Netherlands - 2016
