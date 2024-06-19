T20 World Cup 2024: Williamson, a calm presence in frenzied modern-day cricket, hands over captaincy reins

Timing has always been Kane Williamson’s greatest gift, and now, in a move as meticulously timed as his cricket shots, he has decided to pass on the leadership baton entirely. “Helping push the team forward across the formats is something I’m very passionate about and something I want to keep contributing towards,” Williamson stated in a New Zealand Cricket (NZC) release. “However, pursuing an overseas opportunity during the New Zealand summer means I’m unable to accept a central contract offer.”

This decision underscores Williamson’s unwavering commitment to prolonging his international career. He will step down from the white-ball captaincy, having also declined a central contract for the 2024–25 season. Last year, the 33-year-old had already relinquished the Test captaincy, with Tim Southee appointed as his successor.

One defining quality of Williamson’s captaincy was its understated brilliance. Unlike his contemporaries Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, and to some extent, Joe Root, whose commanding presences were unmistakable, Williamson led with a quiet, steady hand. His leadership tenure is decorated with significant achievements: guiding New Zealand to victory in the 2021 World Test Championship, a thrilling yet heart-wrenching runner-up finish in the 2019 ODI World Cup, and a finals appearance in the 2021 T20 World Cup where New Zealand was bested by Australia. Over his captaincy in 40 Tests, 91 ODIs, and 75 T20Is, Williamson has been a pivotal figure in New Zealand cricket’s modern era.

Agony: Kane Williamson walks past the World Cup trophy after England beat New Zealand to win the 2019 ODI World Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

However, Williamson’s impact transcended mere statistics; he is the captain who can’t be measured by numbers alone. He wasn’t relentlessly aggressive, preferring to stay on the periphery rather than being ‘in your face’. He wasn’t a great athlete leading a pack of wolves. He neither admonished his fielders nor got under the skin of opposition batters. In essence, he was the calming presence amid the wonderfully frenzied atmosphere of modern-day cricket.

ALSO READ | Kane Williamson steps down as white-ball captain, declines national contract

“He’s calculating,” his coach from Tauranga Boys’ College, Josh Syms, once told the New Zealand Herald. “He boils things down to nuts and bolts. He’ll take the emotion out of it and ask: ‘If I do this, what will be the outcome?’”

Ecstasy: Kane Williamson led New Zealand to its first major trophy, beating India to win the World Test Championship. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Williamson must be applauded for forging a team in his own image, rather than merely inheriting Brendon McCullum’s team, who introduced a new zeal in New Zealand. It is Williamson’s measure and sense of realism to understand that, despite the heartbreak of some failures, newer chapters always follow. This perspective transformed New Zealand into an epitome of consistency. Hence, the heartbreaks and near-misses of successive ODI World Cup finals (2015 and 2019) were bookended by a deserving title win in the inaugural World Test Championship.

When you add Williamson’s level of artistry and technical wizardry with the bat to his calm and humility as captain, it becomes clear why he is considered one of the greatest ever to play the world’s game.

Williamson will stay on as a player, for the time being at least. Come rain, come shine, he will graft his way past the opposition and look beautiful doing it. The romance, after all, always lies in the struggle.