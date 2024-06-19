MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

T20 World Cup 2024: Williamson, a calm presence in frenzied modern-day cricket, hands over captaincy reins

Unlike his contemporaries Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, and to some extent, Joe Root, whose commanding presences were unmistakable, Kane Williamson led with a quiet, steady hand.

Published : Jun 19, 2024 19:48 IST , Gros Islet, St. Lucia - 3 MINS READ

Ayan Acharya
Ayan Acharya
Kane Williamson stepped down from the white-ball captaincy, having also declined a central contract for the 2024–25 season
Kane Williamson stepped down from the white-ball captaincy, having also declined a central contract for the 2024–25 season | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Kane Williamson stepped down from the white-ball captaincy, having also declined a central contract for the 2024–25 season | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Timing has always been Kane Williamson’s greatest gift, and now, in a move as meticulously timed as his cricket shots, he has decided to pass on the leadership baton entirely. “Helping push the team forward across the formats is something I’m very passionate about and something I want to keep contributing towards,” Williamson stated in a New Zealand Cricket (NZC) release. “However, pursuing an overseas opportunity during the New Zealand summer means I’m unable to accept a central contract offer.”

This decision underscores Williamson’s unwavering commitment to prolonging his international career. He will step down from the white-ball captaincy, having also declined a central contract for the 2024–25 season. Last year, the 33-year-old had already relinquished the Test captaincy, with Tim Southee appointed as his successor.

One defining quality of Williamson’s captaincy was its understated brilliance. Unlike his contemporaries Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, and to some extent, Joe Root, whose commanding presences were unmistakable, Williamson led with a quiet, steady hand. His leadership tenure is decorated with significant achievements: guiding New Zealand to victory in the 2021 World Test Championship, a thrilling yet heart-wrenching runner-up finish in the 2019 ODI World Cup, and a finals appearance in the 2021 T20 World Cup where New Zealand was bested by Australia. Over his captaincy in 40 Tests, 91 ODIs, and 75 T20Is, Williamson has been a pivotal figure in New Zealand cricket’s modern era.

Agony: Kane Williamson walks past the World Cup trophy after England beat New Zealand to win the 2019 ODI World Cup.
Agony: Kane Williamson walks past the World Cup trophy after England beat New Zealand to win the 2019 ODI World Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Agony: Kane Williamson walks past the World Cup trophy after England beat New Zealand to win the 2019 ODI World Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

However, Williamson’s impact transcended mere statistics; he is the captain who can’t be measured by numbers alone. He wasn’t relentlessly aggressive, preferring to stay on the periphery rather than being ‘in your face’. He wasn’t a great athlete leading a pack of wolves. He neither admonished his fielders nor got under the skin of opposition batters. In essence, he was the calming presence amid the wonderfully frenzied atmosphere of modern-day cricket.

ALSO READ | Kane Williamson steps down as white-ball captain, declines national contract

“He’s calculating,” his coach from Tauranga Boys’ College, Josh Syms, once told the New Zealand Herald. “He boils things down to nuts and bolts. He’ll take the emotion out of it and ask: ‘If I do this, what will be the outcome?’”

Ecstasy: Kane Williamson led New Zealand to its first major trophy, beating India to win the World Test Championship.
Ecstasy: Kane Williamson led New Zealand to its first major trophy, beating India to win the World Test Championship. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Ecstasy: Kane Williamson led New Zealand to its first major trophy, beating India to win the World Test Championship. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Williamson must be applauded for forging a team in his own image, rather than merely inheriting Brendon McCullum’s team, who introduced a new zeal in New Zealand. It is Williamson’s measure and sense of realism to understand that, despite the heartbreak of some failures, newer chapters always follow. This perspective transformed New Zealand into an epitome of consistency. Hence, the heartbreaks and near-misses of successive ODI World Cup finals (2015 and 2019) were bookended by a deserving title win in the inaugural World Test Championship.

When you add Williamson’s level of artistry and technical wizardry with the bat to his calm and humility as captain, it becomes clear why he is considered one of the greatest ever to play the world’s game.

Williamson will stay on as a player, for the time being at least. Come rain, come shine, he will graft his way past the opposition and look beautiful doing it. The romance, after all, always lies in the struggle.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

New Zealand /

Kane Williamson /

Virat Kohli /

Joe Root /

Steven Smith

Latest on Sportstar

  1. South Africa vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SA 93/1 (9 overs); de Kock, Markram put SA in command
    Team Sportstar
  2. Afghanistan to host Bangladesh for white-ball series at Greater Noida in July
    Shayan Acharya
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Williamson, a calm presence in frenzied modern-day cricket, hands over captaincy reins
    Ayan Acharya
  4. Croatia vs Hungary, Euro 2024: Klaus Gjasula becomes first substitute to score own goal in Euros
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND-W vs SA-W Second ODI Live Score: Wolvaardt, Kapp tons in vain as India squeezes out four-run win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Williamson, a calm presence in frenzied modern-day cricket, hands over captaincy reins
    Ayan Acharya
  2. West Indies legend Wesley Hall to Virat Kohli: Hope you play many more years for India
    Ashwin Achal
  3. IND vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024: Spinners in focus as India faces Afghanistan in its Super 8 opener in Barbados
    Ashwin Achal
  4. WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: West Indies vs England predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. WI vs ENG LIVE Streaming info, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: West Indies v England match start time, toss, venue, details
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. South Africa vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SA 93/1 (9 overs); de Kock, Markram put SA in command
    Team Sportstar
  2. Afghanistan to host Bangladesh for white-ball series at Greater Noida in July
    Shayan Acharya
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Williamson, a calm presence in frenzied modern-day cricket, hands over captaincy reins
    Ayan Acharya
  4. Croatia vs Hungary, Euro 2024: Klaus Gjasula becomes first substitute to score own goal in Euros
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND-W vs SA-W Second ODI Live Score: Wolvaardt, Kapp tons in vain as India squeezes out four-run win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment