WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: West Indies vs England predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

Co-host West Indies will play its first match in the Super Eight phase of the 2024 T20 World Cup against defending champion England at the Daren Sammy National Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia on Thursday.
While West Indies enters the contest on the back of a 100 per cent record, England will look to shake off its loss against Australia in the group stage.
PREDICTED PLAYING XIs
West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(C), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie
England: Jos Buttler (c/wk), Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Reece Topley.
