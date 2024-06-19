MagazineBuy Print

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: West Indies vs England predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

WI vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2024: Check the Dream11 fantasy team, predicted playing XI and squads for the West Indies vs England Super Eight match in Gros Islet on Thursday.

Published : Jun 19, 2024 18:17 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran bats against Afghanistan during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet.
West Indies' Nicholas Pooran bats against Afghanistan during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran bats against Afghanistan during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet. | Photo Credit: PTI

Co-host West Indies will play its first match in the Super Eight phase of the 2024 T20 World Cup against defending champion England at the Daren Sammy National Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia on Thursday.

While West Indies enters the contest on the back of a 100 per cent record, England will look to shake off its loss against Australia in the group stage.

PREDICTED PLAYING XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(C), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

England: Jos Buttler (c/wk), Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Reece Topley.

WI vs ENG DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM
WICKETKEEPERS
Nicholas Pooran (VC), Jos Buttler (C), Phil Salt
BATTERS
Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Jonny Bairstow
ALL-ROUNDERS
Andre Russell, Moeen Ali
BOWLERS
Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jofra Archer
Team Composition: WI 6:5 ENG Credits Left: 10.0
THE SQUADS
WEST INDIES
Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles (wk), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Akeal Hossain, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Obed McCoy.
ENGLAND
Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

