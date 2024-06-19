MagazineBuy Print

T20 World Cup: England’s Topley ready for death-overs bowling duties

The English left-arm seamer who opened the bowling against both Oman and Namibia says he can also be a strong death-bowling option for the defending champions.

Published : Jun 19, 2024 15:22 IST , ST LUCIA - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Topley, who missed out on the first two matches, made his return to the English side in their fixture against Oman.
Topley, who missed out on the first two matches, made his return to the English side in their fixture against Oman. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Topley, who missed out on the first two matches, made his return to the English side in their fixture against Oman. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Reece Topley assumed new ball duties on his return to the England side after missing the first two group matches at the T20 World Cup but the left-arm seamer says he can also be a strong death-bowling option for the defending champions.

The towering seamer opened the bowling against both Oman and Namibia as England made the Super Eight stage of the tournament.

Jofra Archer and Chris Jordan are England’s preferred bowlers in the final overs of an innings but Topley also relishes bowling at a stage when batters throw caution to the wind.

READ | Kane Williamson steps down as white-ball captain, declines national contract

“It’s nothing new, I’ve done it in an England shirt before,” he told reporters ahead of Wednesday’s Group 1 game against tournament co-hosts West Indies.

“I actually really enjoy it because it’s kind of like the time where you get your rewards for bowling well up top and keeping it tight.

“It’s the time when wickets fall. So it’s quite exciting in that respect and I don’t think there’s anything to be feared.”

Apart from regular yorkers, Topley’s armoury includes a back-of-the-hand slower delivery and wide yorkers -- all of which can come in handy in the final overs.

The 30-year-old did not think death-overs bowling required a different mindset.

“If you bowl well at the death, you get rewards. If you don’t bowl well, you get hit.

“I don’t think it differs to any sort of stage in the game to be honest.”

“It’s just delivering a skill down the other end, so it doesn’t really change too much.”

Topley said he was disappointed having to warm the bench initially but attributed it to the depth of England’s pace talent, which includes Mark Wood.

“I was disappointed but I’m sure each game there’s been four disappointed players. I think we’re blessed to the point that we’re trying to fit too many players into an 11.”

