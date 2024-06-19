WI vs ENG LIVE Streaming info, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: West Indies v England match start time, toss, venue, details

Co-host West Indies will play its first match in the Super Eight phase of the 2024 T20 World Cup against defending champion England at the Daren Sammy National Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia on Thursday.

While West Indies enters the contest on the back of a 100 per cent record, England will look to shake off its loss against Australia in the group stage.

WI vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 match details and streaming info:

When will WI vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The West Indies vs England T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Thursday, June 19 (IST).

When will WI vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The West Indies vs England T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 6:00 AM IST.

What time will the toss take place for WI vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The toss for the West Indies vs England T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place at 5:30 AM IST.

Where will WI vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The West Indies vs England T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at the Daren Sammy Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.

How to watch WI vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

The West Indies vs England T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch WI vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 match live online in India?

The West Indies vs England T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.