Surprise addition United States of America will kick off the Super 8 phase of the T20 World Cup 2024 when it takes on South Africa on Wednesday.

USA vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 match details and streaming info:

When will USA vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match take place?

The USA vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will take place on Wednesday, June 19.

When will USA vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match start?

The USA vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

What time will the toss take place for USA vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match?

The toss for the USA vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will USA vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match take place?

The USA vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

How to watch USA vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match live on TV in India?

The USA vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch USA vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match live online in India?

The USA vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.