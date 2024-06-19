MagazineBuy Print

USA vs SA LIVE Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: USA vs South Africa match start time, toss, venue, details

USA vs SA: Here is how you can watch the T20 World Cup 2024 match between United States of America and South Africa set to happen in Antigua on Wednesday.

Published : Jun 19, 2024 11:58 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Saurabh Netravalkar in action during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match against India.
Saurabh Netravalkar in action during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match against India. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

Saurabh Netravalkar in action during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match against India. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak / The Hindu

Surprise addition United States of America will kick off the Super 8 phase of the T20 World Cup 2024 when it takes on South Africa on Wednesday.

USA vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 match details and streaming info:

When will USA vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match take place?

The USA vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will take place on Wednesday, June 19.

When will USA vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match start?

The USA vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

What time will the toss take place for USA vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match?

The toss for the USA vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will USA vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match take place?

The USA vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

How to watch USA vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match live on TV in India?

The USA vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be telecast on the  Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch USA vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match live online in India?

The USA vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be live streamed on the  Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

