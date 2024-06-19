Surprise addition United States of America will kick off the Super 8 phase of the T20 World Cup 2024 when it takes on South Africa on Wednesday.
USA vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 match details and streaming info:
When will USA vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match take place?
The USA vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will take place on Wednesday, June 19.
When will USA vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match start?
The USA vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.
What time will the toss take place for USA vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match?
The toss for the USA vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
Where will USA vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match take place?
The USA vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.
How to watch USA vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match live on TV in India?
The USA vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch USA vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match live online in India?
The USA vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
