MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

IND-W vs SA-W Second ODI Live Score: South Africa opts to bowl, Arundhati Reddy makes ODI debut

Catch live scores, commentary and updates from India Women vs South Africa Women 2nd ODI match played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Updated : Jun 19, 2024 13:52 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the India Women vs South Africa Women 2nd ODI played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

  • June 19, 2024 13:52
    IND 11/0 in 6 overs

    Smriti gets off the mark with a single as slaps the ball towards fine leg. Shafali tries to go for the pull shot but the ball finds the edge, bounces, and goes behind to the wicketkeeper. Next ball, Shafali takes the same route and finds success. The ball takes flight and finds the boundary. The first for India.

  • June 19, 2024 13:48
    IND 4/0 after 5 overs

    Great footwork from Brits at the boundary line to prevent the ball from crossing the ropes and giving India its first four of the match. This fielding effort restricts the batters to just two runs. Smriti is yet to get off the mark. She’s faced 16 balls.

  • June 19, 2024 13:45
    IND 2/0 after 4 overs

    This one too would have been a maiden if it wasn’t for the wide ball outside the leg stump. The movement of the ball looks to be the reason why Smriti and Shafali are treading cautiously.

  • June 19, 2024 13:40
    IND 1/0 after 3 overs

    A very slow start for the Indian openers. Another maiden from Khaka as Shafali defends her way through these six balls.

  • June 19, 2024 13:37
    IND 1/0 after 2 overs

    Masabata Klaas comes in to bowl. Bit of movement in the first ball itself as Shafali’s bat survives a scare as the ball whizzed past the edge to the wicketkeeper. Great bit of fielding from the players standing near point, stopping Smriti’s drive from reaching the boundary. Just the single run from the over.

  • June 19, 2024 13:33
    IND 0/0 after the first over

    A maiden to start for South Africa. Great start for Khaka as she prevents Smriti from getting any runs on the board.

  • June 19, 2024 13:30
    Match starts

    It’s Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma for India to start off their batting. Ayabonga Khaka to start off things for South Africa.

  • June 19, 2024 13:16
    Here’s a piece about today’s debutant Arundhati Reddy’s journey

    The trials and tribulations of Arundhati Reddy, cricket tragic awaiting her moment in the sun after falling out of favour

    Arundhati Reddy, a talented cricketer with a heart-warming journey, aims to make a mark in international cricket.

  • June 19, 2024 13:05
    Playing XIs for this game

    South Africa XI: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Meike de Ridder (wk), Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka

    India XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana

  • June 19, 2024 13:05
    TOSS: South Africa opts to bowl first

    Good choice on a chase-friendly ground like Chinnaswamy. Good to have a target in mind given SA is the slightly dwindling batting unit as well. 

  • June 19, 2024 13:03
    DEBUT ALERT: Arundhati Reddy handed maiden ODI cap
  • June 19, 2024 13:01
    Pitch report by Dane van Niekerk

    The last two days, they’ve been rolling it really well. Looks a good track. India’s spinners were running through the South African line-up in the last game. I think it won’t take as much spin today. There’ll be a lot more runs on offer. If I was the captain, I would chase.

  • June 19, 2024 13:00
    Match preview - 2nd ODI

    One upside will be that the Proteas will have a full squad to choose from. Pacer Nadine de Klerk, in the pre-match briefing, said that the illness that had kept at least three women from playing Sunday’s game, including herself, was a thing of the past. The 24-year-old, however, was tight-lipped about Kapp’s return to bowling following a back injury.

    This being a weekday fixture, there may not be that many supporters in the stands. The ones who do turn up will seek their money’s worth while all along hoping for the rain to stay away like it has all week.

    N Sudarshan’s full match preview here: 

    IND-W vs SA-W, 2nd ODI: India looks to seal series vs South Africa with focus on top-order batters

    India will expect its top-order batters to produce a tidier effort against South Africa in the second women’s ODI here on Wednesday in its quest for an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

  • June 19, 2024 12:56
    Areas of concern for India and South Africa

    India:
    - Form of Shafali Verma
    - Constant changes to the number 3 slot - Is it Hemalatha or Richa?
    - Fielding, still not as clean as one would expect
    - Pooja Vastrakar’s fitness

    South Africa:
    - Top order’s form
    - Marizanne Kapp’s workload - Pacers Khaka and Klaas did a good job, but got defensive at the drop of a hat, a change in perspective here might help?
    - Laura Wolvaardt’s form, SA needs her to drop anchor up top in this format

  • June 19, 2024 12:52
    Series recap: What happened in the first ODI?

    It was a true-blue RCB show at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in the first ODI with Smriti Mandhana and Asha Sobhana guiding India to massive 143-run win over South Africa. 

    Here’s the match report by our correspondent N. Sudarshan

    IND-W vs SA-W: Mandhana, Asha Sobhana hand India massive 143-run win, take 1-0 lead in three-match ODI series

    The lone bit of worry for India will be the injury to Pooja, who went off the field in the 18th over of South Africa’s chase after seemingly injuring her left knee.

  • June 19, 2024 12:44
    12:45pm IST: Weather update from Sudarshan

    It’s warm and humid. Plenty of clouds around but nothing threatening so far. 

  • June 19, 2024 12:41
    SQUADS FOR THIS SERIES:

    Two debuts were handed out right in the first game in Asha Sobhana for India and Annerie Dercksen for South Africa. Here’s what both contingents for this ODI series look like:

    INDIA: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetri (WK), Dayalan Hemlatha, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Priya Punia.

    SOUTH AFRICA: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marz, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukune, Nondumiso Shangase, Delmi Tucker.

  • June 19, 2024 12:39
    Where to watch the India Women vs South Africa Women 2nd ODI?

    The second ODI between India Women and South Africa Women will be broadcast on the Sports18 network and DD Sports in India. The live streaming for this match will be available through the JioCinema app and website.

Related Topics

India /

South Africa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs SA-W Second ODI Live Score: South Africa opts to bowl, Arundhati Reddy makes ODI debut
    Team Sportstar
  2. French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek streaks to fourth title as Carlos Alcaraz wins his first
    Paul Fein
  3. IND-W vs SA-W Second ODI Live Toss Updates: South Africa wins the toss, elects to bowl first
    Team Sportstar
  4. Off-side: Who next, better choose the best
    Ayon Sengupta
  5. Chopra happy with his adductor, plans to address the recurring issue post Paris Olympics
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. IND-W vs SA-W Second ODI Live Score: South Africa opts to bowl, Arundhati Reddy makes ODI debut
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs SA-W Second ODI Live Toss Updates: South Africa wins the toss, elects to bowl first
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND-W vs SA-W head-to-head, ODI series: India vs South Africa overall stats, top performers, records
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND-W vs SA-W, 2nd ODI: Asha Sobhana credits WPL and RCB for turnaround of her cricketing fortunes
    N. Sudarshan
  5. Smriti Mandhana rises to third spot in women’s ODI batting rankings
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs SA-W Second ODI Live Score: South Africa opts to bowl, Arundhati Reddy makes ODI debut
    Team Sportstar
  2. French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek streaks to fourth title as Carlos Alcaraz wins his first
    Paul Fein
  3. IND-W vs SA-W Second ODI Live Toss Updates: South Africa wins the toss, elects to bowl first
    Team Sportstar
  4. Off-side: Who next, better choose the best
    Ayon Sengupta
  5. Chopra happy with his adductor, plans to address the recurring issue post Paris Olympics
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment