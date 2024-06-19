IND-W vs SA-W Second ODI Live Score: South Africa opts to bowl, Arundhati Reddy makes ODI debut

- June 19, 2024 13:52IND 11/0 in 6 overs
Smriti gets off the mark with a single as slaps the ball towards fine leg. Shafali tries to go for the pull shot but the ball finds the edge, bounces, and goes behind to the wicketkeeper. Next ball, Shafali takes the same route and finds success. The ball takes flight and finds the boundary. The first for India.
- June 19, 2024 13:48IND 4/0 after 5 overs
Great footwork from Brits at the boundary line to prevent the ball from crossing the ropes and giving India its first four of the match. This fielding effort restricts the batters to just two runs. Smriti is yet to get off the mark. She’s faced 16 balls.
- June 19, 2024 13:45IND 2/0 after 4 overs
This one too would have been a maiden if it wasn’t for the wide ball outside the leg stump. The movement of the ball looks to be the reason why Smriti and Shafali are treading cautiously.
- June 19, 2024 13:40IND 1/0 after 3 overs
A very slow start for the Indian openers. Another maiden from Khaka as Shafali defends her way through these six balls.
- June 19, 2024 13:37IND 1/0 after 2 overs
Masabata Klaas comes in to bowl. Bit of movement in the first ball itself as Shafali’s bat survives a scare as the ball whizzed past the edge to the wicketkeeper. Great bit of fielding from the players standing near point, stopping Smriti’s drive from reaching the boundary. Just the single run from the over.
- June 19, 2024 13:33IND 0/0 after the first over
A maiden to start for South Africa. Great start for Khaka as she prevents Smriti from getting any runs on the board.
- June 19, 2024 13:30Match starts
It’s Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma for India to start off their batting. Ayabonga Khaka to start off things for South Africa.
- June 19, 2024 13:16Here’s a piece about today’s debutant Arundhati Reddy’s journey
- June 19, 2024 13:05Playing XIs for this game
South Africa XI: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Meike de Ridder (wk), Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka
India XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana
- June 19, 2024 13:05TOSS: South Africa opts to bowl first
Good choice on a chase-friendly ground like Chinnaswamy. Good to have a target in mind given SA is the slightly dwindling batting unit as well.
- June 19, 2024 13:03DEBUT ALERT: Arundhati Reddy handed maiden ODI cap
- June 19, 2024 13:01Pitch report by Dane van Niekerk
The last two days, they’ve been rolling it really well. Looks a good track. India’s spinners were running through the South African line-up in the last game. I think it won’t take as much spin today. There’ll be a lot more runs on offer. If I was the captain, I would chase.
- June 19, 2024 13:00Match preview - 2nd ODI
One upside will be that the Proteas will have a full squad to choose from. Pacer Nadine de Klerk, in the pre-match briefing, said that the illness that had kept at least three women from playing Sunday’s game, including herself, was a thing of the past. The 24-year-old, however, was tight-lipped about Kapp’s return to bowling following a back injury.
This being a weekday fixture, there may not be that many supporters in the stands. The ones who do turn up will seek their money’s worth while all along hoping for the rain to stay away like it has all week.
N Sudarshan’s full match preview here:
- June 19, 2024 12:56Areas of concern for India and South Africa
India:
- Form of Shafali Verma
- Constant changes to the number 3 slot - Is it Hemalatha or Richa?
- Fielding, still not as clean as one would expect
- Pooja Vastrakar’s fitness
South Africa:
- Top order’s form
- Marizanne Kapp’s workload - Pacers Khaka and Klaas did a good job, but got defensive at the drop of a hat, a change in perspective here might help?
- Laura Wolvaardt’s form, SA needs her to drop anchor up top in this format
- June 19, 2024 12:52Series recap: What happened in the first ODI?
It was a true-blue RCB show at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in the first ODI with Smriti Mandhana and Asha Sobhana guiding India to massive 143-run win over South Africa.
Here’s the match report by our correspondent N. Sudarshan
- June 19, 2024 12:4412:45pm IST: Weather update from Sudarshan
It’s warm and humid. Plenty of clouds around but nothing threatening so far.
- June 19, 2024 12:41SQUADS FOR THIS SERIES:
Two debuts were handed out right in the first game in Asha Sobhana for India and Annerie Dercksen for South Africa. Here’s what both contingents for this ODI series look like:
INDIA: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetri (WK), Dayalan Hemlatha, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Priya Punia.
SOUTH AFRICA: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marz, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukune, Nondumiso Shangase, Delmi Tucker.
- June 19, 2024 12:39Where to watch the India Women vs South Africa Women 2nd ODI?
The second ODI between India Women and South Africa Women will be broadcast on the Sports18 network and DD Sports in India. The live streaming for this match will be available through the JioCinema app and website.
