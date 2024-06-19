WI vs ENG head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies vs England overall stats, most runs, wickets

England is set to clash with co-host West Indies in the second Super Eights match of the men’s T20 World Cup at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, St. Lucia, on Wednesday (Thursday morning IST).
England arrives with confidence, having convincingly defeated Associate sides Oman and Namibia. Meanwhile, West Indies will draw strength from its unbeaten streak in the recently concluded group stage.
WI vs ENG HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20Is
WI vs ENG HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20 WORLD CUP
MOST RUNS IN WI vs ENG T20Is
|Batter
|Mat.
|Runs
|SR
|Avg.
|HS
|Alex Hales (ENG)
|13
|423
|131.77
|35.25
|99
|Chris Gayle (WI)
|14
|422
|154.57
|32.46
|100*
|Phil Salt (ENG)
|8
|391
|187.08
|55.85
|119
MOST WICKETS IN WI vs ENG T20Is
|Bowler
|Mat.
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Adil Rashid (ENG)
|18
|31
|5.85
|11.77
|4/2
|Jason Holder (WI)
|13
|23
|8.55
|18.21
|5/27
|Akeal Hosein (WI)
|11
|16
|7.31
|18.75
|4/30
