WI vs ENG head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies vs England overall stats, most runs, wickets

WI vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2024: Here are all the head-to-head stats, records and key numbers ahead of the West Indies vs England match in Gros Islet on Thursday. 

Published : Jun 19, 2024 18:03 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Akeal Hosein is the third-highest wicket-taker in England vs West Indies T20Is.
Akeal Hosein is the third-highest wicket-taker in England vs West Indies T20Is. | Photo Credit: Robert Cianflone
infoIcon

Akeal Hosein is the third-highest wicket-taker in England vs West Indies T20Is. | Photo Credit: Robert Cianflone

England is set to clash with co-host West Indies in the second Super Eights match of the men’s T20 World Cup at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, St. Lucia, on Wednesday (Thursday morning IST).  

England arrives with confidence, having convincingly defeated Associate sides Oman and Namibia. Meanwhile, West Indies will draw strength from its unbeaten streak in the recently concluded group stage.  

READ FULL PREVIEW

WI vs ENG HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20Is
Matches played: 29
West Indies won: 17
England won: 12
Last result: West Indies won by four wickets (Tarouba, 2023)
WI vs ENG HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20 WORLD CUP
Matches played: 6
West Indies won: 5
England won: 1
Result: England won by six wickets (Dubai; 2021)

MOST RUNS IN WI vs ENG T20Is

Batter Mat. Runs SR Avg. HS
Alex Hales (ENG) 13 423 131.77 35.25 99
Chris Gayle (WI) 14 422 154.57 32.46 100*
Phil Salt (ENG) 8 391 187.08 55.85 119

MOST WICKETS IN WI vs ENG T20Is

Bowler Mat. Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Adil Rashid (ENG) 18 31 5.85 11.77 4/2
Jason Holder (WI) 13 23 8.55 18.21 5/27
Akeal Hosein (WI) 11 16 7.31 18.75 4/30

