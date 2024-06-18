Romania has pulled off a major surprise, as it stays on top after the conclusion of the first round of Group E fixtures in Euro 2024.
The Tricollori bagged a convincing 3-0 win against Ukraine, a result not many would have predicted ahead of the match.
Belgium, favourite to top Group E, stays third after Slovakia pulled off a shock 1-0 win against the Red Devils. Slovakia, with three points, has the same number of points as Romania, but it stays second due to goal difference.
Denmark and Slovenia occupy second and third, respectively after playing out a 1-1 draw in their match, while Serbia stays bottom of the standings.
Ukraine stays bottom after the heavy loss against Romania.
Here is the Group E standings of Euro 2024:
|Team
|Points
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Romania
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Slovakia
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Belgium
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|Ukraine
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
(updated as of June 18, 2024)
Latest on Sportstar
- Austria vs France LIVE score, Euro 2024: AUT 0-1 FRA; Kylian Mbappe sets up an own goal; Second half begins
- Euro 2024 Group E points table: Romania on top after convincing win, Belgium third after surprise loss to Slovakia
- Austria vs France, Euro 2024: Mbappe debuts as captain in a major international tournament; Top talking points
- Arjun Erigaisi wins Stepan Avagyan Memorial 2024 with a round to spare; Achieves 2779.9 live rating
- Euro 2024, Austria vs France: AUT 0-0 FRA, LIVE score and match updates
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE