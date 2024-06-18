MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024 Group E points table: Romania on top after convincing win, Belgium third after surprise loss to Slovakia

Belgium, favourite to top Group E, stays third after Slovakia pulled off a shock 1-0 win against the Red Devils. Slovakia, with three points, has the same number of points as Romania, but it stays second due to goal difference.

Published : Jun 18, 2024 00:13 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Slovakia’s Ivan Schranz celebrates scoring their first goal against Belgium.
Slovakia’s Ivan Schranz celebrates scoring their first goal against Belgium. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Slovakia’s Ivan Schranz celebrates scoring their first goal against Belgium. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Romania has pulled off a major surprise, as it stays on top after the conclusion of the first round of Group E fixtures in Euro 2024.

The Tricollori bagged a convincing 3-0 win against Ukraine, a result not many would have predicted ahead of the match.

Belgium, favourite to top Group E, stays third after Slovakia pulled off a shock 1-0 win against the Red Devils. Slovakia, with three points, has the same number of points as Romania, but it stays second due to goal difference.

Denmark and Slovenia occupy second and third, respectively after playing out a 1-1 draw in their match, while Serbia stays bottom of the standings.

Ukraine stays bottom after the heavy loss against Romania.

Here is the Group E standings of Euro 2024:

Team Points Matches Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD
Romania 3 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
Slovakia 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 1
Belgium 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1
Ukraine 0 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3

(updated as of June 18, 2024)

