WI vs NZ LIVE Streaming info, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies v New Zealand match start time, toss, venue, details

New Zealand will look to get its campaign back on track after a shock loss against Afghanistan in its opening match when it takes on co-host West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on Thursday.

West Indies enters the contest on the back of two consecutive wins including a 134-run mauling of debutant Uganda in its previous encounter.

WI vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024 match details and streaming info:

When will WI vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The West Indies vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Thursday, June 13 (IST).

When will WI vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The West Indies vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 6:00 AM IST.

What time will the toss take place for WI vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The toss for the West Indies vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place at 5:30 AM IST.

Where will WI vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The West Indies vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on Thursday.

How to watch WI vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

The West Indies vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch WI vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024 match live online in India?

The West Indies vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.