WI vs NZ LIVE Streaming info, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies v New Zealand match start time, toss, venue, details

WI vs NZ: Here is how you can watch the T20 World Cup 2024 match between West Indies and New Zealand, being held in Tarouba on Thursday.

Published : Jun 12, 2024 08:15 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
West Indies captain Rovman Powell bats against Uganda during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.
West Indies captain Rovman Powell bats against Uganda during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

West Indies captain Rovman Powell bats against Uganda during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana. | Photo Credit: AP

New Zealand will look to get its campaign back on track after a shock loss against Afghanistan in its opening match when it takes on co-host West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on Thursday.

West Indies enters the contest on the back of two consecutive wins including a 134-run mauling of debutant Uganda in its previous encounter.

WI vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024 match details and streaming info:

When will WI vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The West Indies vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Thursday, June 13 (IST).

When will WI vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The West Indies vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 6:00 AM IST.

What time will the toss take place for WI vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The toss for the West Indies vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place at 5:30 AM IST.

Where will WI vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The West Indies vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on Thursday.

How to watch WI vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

The West Indies vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the  Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch WI vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024 match live online in India?

The West Indies vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the  Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Retirement isn't a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar
