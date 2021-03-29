Cricket Cricket Thisara Perera becomes first Sri Lankan to hit six sixes an over Perera's fiery 13-ball 52 on Sunday which had eight sixes in it, was also the second-fastest half-century by a Sri Lankan in List A cricket. PTI COLOMBO 29 March, 2021 16:44 IST Thisara Perera became the ninth cricketer in the world to have achieved the feat of six sixes in an over in professional cricket on Sunday. (FILE PHOTO) - PTI PTI COLOMBO 29 March, 2021 16:44 IST All-rounder Thisara Perera became the first Sri Lankan to hit six sixes in an over in any form of professional cricket during a domestic tournament near here.The 31-year-old achieved the feat during his unbeaten 13-ball 52 while captaining Sri Lanka Army in a group match against Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club in the Major Clubs Limited Over List A tournament at the Army Ground in Panagoda town on Sunday.READ | Rishabh Pant earns praise from Ian Bell His knock, which had eight sixes in it, was also the second-fastest half-century by a Sri Lankan in List A cricket, after former Sri Lanka all-rounder Kaushalya Weeraratne's 12-ball fifty in 2005.Perera came in to bat at No. 5 with 20 balls remaining in their innings that was truncated to 41-overs-a-side. Part-time off-spinner Dilhan Cooray was the bowler at the receiving end of Perera's onslaught.ALSO READ | India vs England series review: More positives than negatives for Kohli and Co. Perera is the ninth cricketer in the world to have achieved this feat in professional cricket, after Garfield Sobers, Ravi Shastri, Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh, Ross Whiteley, Hazratullah Zazai, Leo Carter and recently Kieron Pollard.Perera has played six Tests, 166 ODIs and 64 T20 Internationals. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.