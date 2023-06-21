TNPL 2023: Dindigul Dragons beats Super Gillies in last ball thriller

Varun Chakravarthy’s three for 23 helped Dindigul Dragons win a thriller against Chepauk Super Gillies by one run in the 11th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) at the NPR cricket ground in Natham on Wednesday.

This is the first instance of a team winning by one run in the history of the league.

With 12 required off the last over, this is what transpired: 4, wicket, 4, 1, wicket, 1 run/wicket (run out).

Baba Aparajith’s knock (74, 40b, 2x4, 7x6) kept Chepauk in the contest until the end. With 41 required off three overs, Aparajith hit two successive sixes - over midwicket boundary and a straight hit, but holed out to long off going for the third. He remarkably hit a six off R. Ashwin’s carrom ball.

Until Wednesday, the two strips the matches have been played on were said to have retained moisture, have had grass patches, and had offered bounce. There hadn’t been remarkable turn for the spinners.

But on Wednesday, Chepauk captain N. Jagadeesan observed that the strip was relatively “drier” and “less grassy” even as he won the toss and opted to bowl.

Propelled by opener Rahul (20, 9b, 2x4, 2x6), Dindigul got to 28 in two overs, then lost three wickets to be on 47 for three in six overs. By ten overs, Chepauk had reduced Dindigul to 66 for five.

A 61-run third-wicket stand between Adithya Ganesh (44, 30b, 4x4, 1x6) and C. Sarath Kumar (25, 21b, 3x4) revived Dindigul’s innings, while a superb cameo from Subodh Bhati (31, 13b, 2x4, 3x6) - that included a 102m six - powered it to 170 for nine.

The scores: Dindigul Dragons 170/9 in 20 overs (Adithya Ganesh 44, Sarath Kumar 25, Subodh Bhati 31, R. Rohit 2/24, Rahil Shah 3/38) bt Chepauk Super Gillies 169/9 in 20 overs (N. Jagadeesan 37, Baba Aparajith 74, Saravana Kumar 2/25, Varun Chakravarthy 3/23)