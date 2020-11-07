TRA vs SUP, Women's T20 Challenge Live Score: Atapattu, Punia brisk opening stand powers Supernovas

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Women's T20 Challenge 2020 match between Smriti Mandhana's Trailblazers and Harmanpreet Kaur's Supernovas.

Salma Khatun continues. Atapattu is nearing her fifty. Loud shout for lbw. Not given. Mandhana decides to review.

Harleen Deol, right-arm off break, comes into the attack. Punia collects a single to sweeper cover. Harleen going round the wicket vs Atapattu. Atapattu collects a single to backward square before Punia collects a brace. Now Atapattu rushes back for a couple to end the over. SPN 87/0 after 11 Overs.

Salma Khatun comes into the attack. Punia now using her feet unlike the first few overs - driven for a single. Good over that, given how Atapattu has been toying with the attack. Just five off it. SPN 80/0 after 10 vers.

Gayakwad continues. Dottin misjudges a catch at long-off - what's worse? it runs away for four. Punia showing some intent here. Eight from the over. SPN 75/0 after 9 Overs. Time-out!

Ecclestone continues. Dot ball. Make that two in two. Punia is on strike. Stifled appeal for lbw off the third - would've missed the stumps. FOUR! Punia dances down the track and goes over the top, finds the deep mid-wicket fence. A single next ball gets Atapattu back on strike. Another single to finish. SPN 67/0 after 8 Overs.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad, left arm orthodox, has been brought into the attack. Atapattu and Punia knock around the singles before the former goes big over deep mid-wicket. A single to finish. 11 off the over. SPN 61/0 after 7 Overs.

Sophie Ecclestone, left arm orthodox, comes into the attack. Two dots against Punia. Punia drives down long-on for a quick single. Punia breaks the shackles with a boundary. The 50-run stand comes up with a single off the last ball. SPN 50/0 after 6 Overs.

Jhulan into her third. Errs in line, strays on the pads and Atapattu works it past fine-leg for four. SIX! Atapattu is off and running - what a strike, pulled away for six. Great timing. Freebie - 5 wides. 15 off that over. SPN 43/0 after 5 Overs.

Deepti continues. A tight single off the first ball for Punia. SHOT! Driven down the ground for six by Atapattu. What a shot. Deepti concedes 2 wides next ball. Punia takes a single and gets Atapattu back on strike. The latter once again sweeps Deepti for four. A dot to end the fourth. SPN 28/0 after 4 Overs.

Jhulan continues. Punia drives but finds the fielder. She is yet to get off the mark. Loud appeal for lbw - not given. And they don't review. Rightly so: it was missing leg-stump. Punia drives again and once again, straight to the fielder. Finally opens her account with a single, does Punia. SPN 13/0 after 3 Overs.

Deepti Sharma has been brought into the attack. A dot later, Atapattu collects a brace before collecting a boundary through backward square. And another boundary - this time straight down the ground - to end the over. 10 off the over. SPN 12/0 after 2 Overs.

A dot to begin the proceedings. The ball keeps a little low on that occassion. 1Leg bye off the next ball - hint of movement for Jhulan. Two dots follow. A single to short mid-wicket for Atapattu. Another dot to end the over. SPN 2/0 after 1 Over.

We are all set for action to begin. The pressure will be on Supernovas. They are the two-time champion but are up against a buoyant Trailblazers. Priya Punia and Chamari Atapattu to open for SPN. Jhulan Goswami with the new ball.

TOSS UPDATE: Supernovas have won the toss and elected to bat first.

Trailblazers (Playing XI): Deandra Dottin, Smriti Mandhana(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Nattakan Chantam, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami

Supernovas (Playing XI): Priya Punia, Chamari Athapaththu, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Shashikala Siriwardene, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Shakera Selman, Taniya Bhatia(w), Poonam Yadav, Ayabonga Khaka

We are just 30 minutes away from the toss. Trailblazers will qualify if they win tonight. However, thanks to their splendid Net Run Rate, they can qualify even if they lose to Supernovas. Mithali Raj's Velocity will keep a close eye on this contest.

MATCH PREVIEW

LAST MEETING BETWEEN TRAILBLAZERS AND SUPERNOVAS:

Trailblazers 140/5 bt Supernovas 138/6 on May 6, 2019.

BUILD-UP

Women's T20 Challenge 2020 Points Table Today

TEAMS M W L Points NRR Trailblazers 1 1 0 2 +3.905 Velocity 2 1 1 2 -1.869 Supernovas 1 0 1 0 -0.204

What: Harmanpreet Kaur's Supernovas vs Smriti Mandhana's Trailblazers, 3rd Match

Where: Sharjah

Date – 07/11/2020 | Saturday

Match Start Time – 7:30 PM IST

TV Channel – Star Sports

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar

Complete Squads:

Supernovas Squad: Priya Punia, Chamari Athapaththu, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Shashikala Siriwardene, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Shakera Selman, Taniya Bhatia(w), Poonam Yadav, Ayabonga Khaka, Anuja Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Muskan Malik, Ayushi soni

Trailblazers Squad: Deandra Dottin, Smriti Mandhana(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Nattakan Chantam, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Punam Raut, Nuzhat Parween, Kashvee Gautam, Simran Bahadur