Cricket Cricket U-19 WC 2021: Sri Lanka, South Africa secure quarterfinal spots Sri Lanka beats West Indies by three wickets in a close contest; South Africa thrashes Ireland. PTI Basseterre, ST KITTS 22 January, 2022 11:52 IST In the day's other game, a blockbuster century from captain George Van Heerden propelled his side towards the Super League quarterfinals as South Africa defeated Ireland by 153 runs in Tarouba.(Representative Image) - GETTY IMAGES PTI Basseterre, ST KITTS 22 January, 2022 11:52 IST Sri Lanka sealed its qualification for the last eight stage with a dramatic three-wicket victory over West Indies while South Africa defeated Ireland by 153 runs to also book its place in the quarterfinals of the ICC U-19 World Cup.Dunith Wellalage took three wickets as Sri Lanka restricted the host to 250 before Sadisha Rajapaksa (76) Anjala Bandara (40) and Ranuda Somarathna's unbeaten 28 guided the Group D winner to a three-wicket success on Friday.READ: ICC U-19 World Cup: BCCI to send five reserve players after COVID-19 cases in Indian camp In the other game, captain George Van Heerden struck a century as South Africa defeated Ireland in Tarouba. Van Heerden made 111 from 93 balls while Dewald Brevis, better known as 'Baby AB', scored 96 to take South Africa's total of 315 for seven from their rain-reduced 47 overs before bowling out Ireland for 158.With India all but assured of its place in the Super League last eight, South Africa needed to win to ensure its berth.Brief scoresSouth Africa U-19s 315 for 7 in 47 overs (Heerden 111, Brevis 96, Copeland 43) beat Ireland U-19s 158 in 33 overs (McGuire 42)West Indies U-19s 250 for 9 in 50 overs (Wickham 56, Johnson 47, Bishop 45, Clarke 45) lost to Sri Lanka U-19s 251 for 7 in 48.2 overs (Rajapaksa 76, Bandara 40) Read more stories on Cricket.