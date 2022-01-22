U-19 WC 2021: Sri Lanka, South Africa secure quarterfinal spots

Sri Lanka sealed its qualification for the last eight stage with a dramatic three-wicket victory over West Indies while South Africa defeated Ireland by 153 runs to also book its place in the quarterfinals of the ICC U-19 World Cup.

Dunith Wellalage took three wickets as Sri Lanka restricted the host to 250 before Sadisha Rajapaksa (76) Anjala Bandara (40) and Ranuda Somarathna’s unbeaten 28 guided the Group D winner to a three-wicket success on Friday.

In the other game, captain George Van Heerden struck a century as South Africa defeated Ireland in Tarouba. Van Heerden made 111 from 93 balls while Dewald Brevis, better known as 'Baby AB', scored 96 to take South Africa’s total of 315 for seven from their rain-reduced 47 overs before bowling out Ireland for 158.

With India all but assured of its place in the Super League last eight, South Africa needed to win to ensure its berth.