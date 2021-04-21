UAE's Qadeer Ahmed Khan banned for five years for breaching ICC anti-corruption code

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned United Arab Emirates cricketer Qadeer Ahmed Khan for five years for breaching the ICC anti-corruption code.

Khan failed to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in conduct that would amount to Corrupt Conduct under the Code in relation to the Zimbabwe vs UAE series in April 2019.

He was charged for disclosing inside information in August 2019 in circumstances where he knew or should have known that the information might be used for betting purposes. And for also failing to disclose to the ACU the full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in conduct that would amount to Corrupt Conduct under the Code in relation to the Netherlands vs UAE series in August 2019.

The cricketer also failed to disclose to the ACU full details of any facts or matters that came to his attention that may evidence Corrupt Conduct under the Code by another participant. And was also charged for "failing or refusing to cooperate with an investigation being carried out by the ACU in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code."

The other charges were for obstructing or delaying an ACU investigation including by concealing information that may be relevant to that investigation. Khan’s period of ineligibility has been backdated to 16 October 2019, when he was provisionally suspended.

Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager – Integrity Unit, said: “Qadeer Khan is an experienced international cricketer who has received anti-corruption training. He should have avoided the people he knew were corrupt and reported any suspicions immediately.



“He has accepted he did wrong and requested an agreed sanction in place of a Tribunal. His five-year period of ineligibility is a reflection of the seriousness of his breaches and the number of charges. He has accepted responsibility for his actions and expressed regret for those he has let down.”

Mehardeep Chhayakar charged for breaching ICC anti-corruption code

The ICC has charged Mehardeep Chhayakar, who has played domestic cricket in Ajman (UAE) with six counts of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. The ICC laid the charges on its own behalf as well as on behalf of Cricket Canada as its Designated Anti-Corruption Official for the purposes of the Global T20 2019.

Chhayakar has 14 days from 15 April 2021 to respond to the charges.